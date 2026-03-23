TSTC Alumni Return to Build $72M Facility for Next Generation of Skilled Trades

At the peak of construction, five TSTC alumni were part of the RO team delivering the project:

• Seth Blanchard, Project Manager, TSTC Class of 2016

• James Stefka Jr., Assistant Project Manager, TSTC Class of 2016

• Ulises Camacho, Field Foreman, TSTC Class of 2018

• William Holmes III, Quality Manager, TSTC Class of 2020

• Daniel Sprinkle, Project Engineer, TSTC Class of 2024

The project brings together programs previously spread across campus, including Building Construction Technology, Electrical Construction, HVAC Technology, Plumbing and Pipefitting Technology, and Solar Energy Technology, creating a centralized hub for hands-on skilled trades education.

For Seth Blanchard, the project was especially meaningful. The RO project manager graduated from TSTC in 2016, and his connection to the college runs even deeper. His mother is also an alum.

"This place means a lot to my family," Blanchard said. "TSTC helped launch my career, so getting the chance to come back and build the facility where the next generation will learn these trades is something really special." For Daniel Sprinkle, the experience began before graduation. While still a student, he joined the project team as an intern and was hired full-time as a project engineer after completing his degree.

"Being part of this team while I was still a student was a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Sprinkle said. "Now when I walk through it and see students learning here, it's pretty amazing knowing we helped create that opportunity."

The project reflects a broader partnership between RO and TSTC to strengthen the pipeline of skilled trades professionals across Texas. In addition to constructing the facility, RO leaders are collaborating with TSTC to help evolve curriculum and ensure students are gaining the skills required on today's job sites.

The investment comes as demand for skilled trades continues to outpace supply across Texas and the U.S., making workforce development a growing priority for both contractors and educators.

"At RO, we talk about building a better Texas, and that starts with investing in the people who will build it. We're excited to have built this space because TSTC is preparing the skilled workforce our industry depends on. Seeing their graduates come back to campus to help build this facility makes the project especially meaningful," said Braylon Byford, Director of RO Waco.

About Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Founded in 1969, Rogers-O'Brien Construction (RO) has over 50 years of experience in making clients successful. With headquarters in Dallas, Texas, and offices in Austin, Houston, Waco, and San Antonio, RO is a leading general contractor in Texas. Our expertise spans a wide range of industries and market sectors, including corporate office buildings, hospitals and healthcare facilities, multifamily housing, public infrastructure, worship centers, senior living communities, mission-critical data centers, higher education institutions, K-12 schools, industrial projects, advanced manufacturing, science and technology labs, hospitality venues, retail spaces, and both renovations and new construction projects.

For more information, visit r-o.com.

SOURCE Rogers-O'Brien Construction Co