Rogo and Snowflake Extend Integration to Power AI-Native Finance Workflows

Rogo's new Snowflake MCP server integration lets customers bring their proprietary data securely into Rogo's platform, retaining all governance controls, including role-based access, data masking

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogo, the AI platform purpose-built for financial services, today announced an integration with Snowflake's managed Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that lets Rogo's AI agents reason over their governed Snowflake data without the data leaving the security and governance perimeter their teams already trust. This addresses one of the biggest challenges that institutions face: how to apply world-class AI tools to their most valuable proprietary information while retaining security and governance controls.

For many financial institutions, their most valuable data already lives in Snowflake. Until now, surfacing it inside an AI workflow meant building bespoke pipelines for each dataset. By adopting Snowflake's MCP server, Rogo lets customers process their governed Snowflake data once and make it queryable through Rogo's agents — without separate infrastructure or data leaving their environment.

"Rogo's Snowflake integration is about meeting our customers where their data already lives," said Strib Walker, Head of Product at Rogo. "Financial institutions already rely on Snowflake as their data foundation. By connecting to it through the MCP server, we let firms put their own proprietary data to work inside Rogo's intelligence system — securely, and with the governance their teams already trust."

"We're excited to deepen our collaboration with Rogo, one of the most innovative applied-AI companies," said Rodrigo Rocha, Vice President, Global ISV & Enterprise Technology Partnerships at Snowflake. "By building on our managed MCP server, Rogo can deliver AI-driven analysis on top of customer data while keeping it inside Snowflake's security and governance perimeter."

Built on a foundation of governance and security

The integration uses Snowflake's managed MCP server, which lets AI agents discover and reason on data securely without deploying separate middleware. Access is authenticated using OAuth 2.0 in line with the MCP specification, and customer data remains subject to the same governance controls — including role-based access and data masking — that organizations already apply within Snowflake. Customers stay in control of which datasets are exposed to Rogo and at what level of access.

Extending a deep technology collaboration

The integration builds on an existing relationship between the two companies' engineering and product teams, including collaboration on query performance and low-latency, high-concurrency access patterns for serving data to AI-driven workloads. It reflects a shared goal: making it dramatically simpler for financial institutions to turn their governed data into analyst-grade insight.

The Snowflake MCP connection is one of several data sources Rogo supports for customers, and the company plans to extend the same governed, connect-once approach to additional datasets and sources over time.

Availability

The Snowflake MCP integration is available now. Rogo customers interested in connecting their Snowflake datasets can contact their Rogo representative.

About Rogo

Rogo is the leading AI operating system for financial services and a trusted partner to the world's most prestigious financial institutions across investment banking, private equity, asset management, and equity research. Rogo helps financial professionals expand what their firms can accomplish by amplifying expertise, accelerating workflows, and unlocking institutional intelligence. Rogo's platform unifies internal knowledge, proprietary data, and trusted third-party research into a single operating system designed to think the way financial professionals do, enabling faster decisions, deeper insights, and more effective execution. Learn more at rogo.ai

Media Contacts

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SOURCE Rogo