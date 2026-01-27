ROHM's New LDO Regulators with 500mA Output Current Achieve Stable Operation Even with Ultra-small Capacitors

Jan 27, 2026

KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROHM Co., Ltd. has developed the "BD9xxN5 Series" of LDO regulator ICs with 500mA output current, featuring its proprietary ultra-stable control technology "Nano Cap (TM)." This series is designed for 12V/24V primary power supply applications used in automotive equipment, industrial equipment, and communication infrastructure.

In recent years, electronic devices have demanded higher density in smaller form factors at the same time. To meet this demand and achieve space savings and design flexibility, power supply ICs must be capable of stable operation even with small-capacity capacitors.

To address this challenge, ROHM developed the "BD9xxN1 Series" LDO regulator (150mA output current) in 2022, incorporating its proprietary ultra-stable control technology, "Nano Cap (TM)." The newly developed BD9xxN5 Series builds on the success of the BD9xxN1 Series by increasing the output current to 500mA -- more than three times higher than before -- significantly broadening its suitability for applications requiring higher power.

In addition, very low output voltage ripple of approximately 250mV (with load current variation of 1mA to 500mA within 1 microsecond) is achieved with a small output capacitance of just 470nF (typical). This contributes to space saving as well as greater flexibility in component selection.

Furthermore, high-precision SPICE models, including "ROHM Real Model," are provided for accurate simulation and can be downloaded from ROHM's official website.

