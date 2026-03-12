ROHM's New SiC Power Modules Now Available for Online Purchase

KYOTO, Japan, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROHM Co., Ltd. has begun online sales of new SiC molded modules: TRCDRIVE pack (TM), HSDIP20 and DOT-247. Amid growing concerns over tightening global power supply and need for energy conservation, these products promote the adoption of high-efficiency power conversion using SiC in a wider range of applications. These products are available from distributors such as DigiKey.

Details: https://www.digikey.com/en/product-highlight/r/rohm-semi/trcdrive-pack-in-dot247-hsdip20

TRCDRIVE pack (TM)

The TRCDRIVE pack (TM) is a 2-in-1 SiC molded module compatible with traction inverters for xEV (electric vehicles) up to 300kW. ROHM's 4th Generation SiC MOSFETs with low ON resistance are built in -- resulting in power density 1.5 times higher than general SiC molded modules, while contributing to the miniaturization of inverters for xEVs. Furthermore, its unique terminal layout allows connection by pushing the gate driver board from the top, reducing installation time.

About TRCDRIVE pack (TM): https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202603055107-O1-NTn4X99y.pdf

HSDIP20

The HSDIP20 is a SiC module in 4-in-1 and 6-in-1 configurations, ideal for xEV onboard chargers, EV charging stations, server power supplies and AC servos. The lineup includes six 750V and seven 1200V models. All basic circuits required for power conversion in various high-power applications are integrated into a compact module package, reducing the design workload and enabling circuit miniaturization.

About HSDIP20: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202603055107-O2-9TKRZTQS.pdf

DOT-247

The DOT-247 is a 2-in-1 SiC module ideal for industrial applications such as PV inverters and UPS systems. The module retains the versatility of the widely adopted "TO-247" package while achieving high power density. It supports various circuit configurations through two topologies: half-bridge and common-source. By adopting it in power conversion circuits that incorporate multiple discrete components, it reduces the number of components and mounting area, supporting miniaturization and lower design effort.

About DOT-247: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202603055107-O3-oiQk3Y3J.pdf

News release: https://www.rohm.com/news-detail?news-title=2026-03-12_news_sic-power-module&defaultGroupId=false

About EcoSiC (TM) brand: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202603055107-O4-03mc4362.pdf

About ROHM: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202603055107-O5-6EX30Js5.pdf

Official website: https://www.rohm.com/

