Rohrer Corporation Announces New Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing

WADSWORTH, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rohrer Corporation, a leading retail-packaging designer and manufacturer, this week announced the addition of a key new executive to its leadership team.

Scott Sumser has been named Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing. Scott is a seasoned leader and has leveraged his experiences in Brand building, new product innovation and strategic account management to successfully drive customer success and market penetration. Scott comes to Rohrer from Fortune Brands, Inc., a leading manufacturer of home and security products where he most recently served as Vice President, Sales & Business Development of the Fiberon Decking business. Prior, Scott has been Vice President/General Manager of the House of Rohl division of Moen.

"As we continue to sharpen our focus on growth, aligning our new product innovation and market penetration agenda with the journey of our customers is critical. I'm thrilled to have Scott join our team. His experience in establishing value-oriented partnerships with customers will be a cornerstone in our endeavor to be the packaging solutions provider we envision." said Tim Swanson, CEO of Rohrer Corporation. "Today's announcement represents the next step in our journey to build the premier visual packaging platform in our industry."

Sumser said "I am incredibly thrilled to be joining the Rohrer team, where I can make an impact to this industry-leading packaging company's journey of innovation, growth, and unparalleled sales and service. The depth of experience of the Rohrer leadership team and the support of our investment partner is a recipe for success for driving the vison of our organization."

About Rohrer Corporation

Rohrer believes true partners make the perfect package. Our award-winning team uses state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies to provide innovative retail packaging solutions for our partners. Our partners enjoy industry-leading speed, quality, and value through our ezCombo® program, and beautiful design and inventive solutions in our custom packaging programs. Rohrer's packaging solutions help build brands and bottom lines. For additional information, please visit Rohrer.com.

About Wellspring Capital Management

Wellspring Capital Management is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 1995, Wellspring has raised over $4.5 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds. Over the past 25 years, Wellspring has invested in over 45 platform investments across various segments of the U.S. and global economies. Wellspring's objective is to bring partnership, experience, and value creation to each investment. By teaming up with strong management, Wellspring seeks to unlock underlying value and pursue new growth opportunities through strategic initiatives, operating improvements, and add-on acquisitions. The firm functions as a strategic partner, providing management teams with top-line support, M&A experience, financial expertise, and access to resources. For additional information, please visit www.wellspringcapital.com.

