Rohrer Corporation Launches New Sustainable Product Line: EcoVolve™

WADSWORTH, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rohrer Corporation is proud to announce the launch of its new sustainable product line: EcoVolve™. EcoVolve represents Rohrer's commitment to evolving packaging with sustainable product innovation and reduce waste and natural resource consumption.

Rohrer's EcoVolve-30 Blister Card Uses 30% PCR Fiber Rohrer Offers All Paper Blister Solutions Evolving packaging to meet sustainability goals

EcoVolve-30™ is the first series launch in this new line and features a high performing blend of virgin and 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) fiber. This advanced, durable paperboard solution provides Brands an opportunity to reduce environmental impact, add the 30% PCR claim on their packaging, and elevate their branding with its excellent print performance and quality. The C1S (coated one side) blister board is available now. This C1S eco-friendly blister board also supports corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Key features and benefits of EcoVolve-30 C1S blister board include:

Made with a durable blend of virgin and recycled fibers that stands up to the most demanding applications

Eco-friendly: Brands can promote the 30% PCR claim

Supported by Rohrer's expert packaging engineering consulting

Exceptional quality and converting performance when compared to other recycled content paperboards

Superior print performance: high definition, color balance, and brightness to elevate retail branding

FDA compliant post-consumer fiber

Available in FSC certified

"At Rohrer, we recognize the critical role we play in helping our partners achieve their sustainability goals. With EcoVolve, we're offering a solution that blends performance and sustainability, giving brands the opportunity to enhance their eco-friendly credentials without sacrificing quality," said Tim Swanson, CEO of Rohrer Corporation.

Scott Sumser, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing added "This launch further strengthens Rohrer's leadership in sustainable packaging innovation, providing an ideal solution for brands looking to enhance their sustainability credentials. By using EcoVolve-30, Brands can promote the 30% PCR claim efforts directly on their packaging, helping to elevate their branding and better connect with consumers' core values and those who prioritize environmental responsibility."

For more information about EcoVolve-30 or to learn how Rohrer can support your sustainability goals, visit our website at www.rohrer.com, or contact our sales team today at 800-243-6640.

About Rohrer Corporation

Rohrer Corporation is a leader in innovative packaging solutions that drive value for its customers and promote sustainability. With a focus on reducing environmental impact, Rohrer combines its extensive portfolio of print and thermoforming retail packaging solutions with responsible sourcing practices to meet the evolving needs of the market. Rohrer's customers enjoy industry-leading speed, quality, and value through its ezCombo® program, and beautiful design and sustainable solutions in our custom packaging programs.

About Wellspring Capital Management

Wellspring Capital Management is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 1995, Wellspring has raised over $4.5 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds. Over the past 25 years, Wellspring has invested in over 45 platform investments across various segments of the U.S. and global economies. Wellspring's objective is to bring partnership, experience, and value creation to each investment. By teaming up with strong management, Wellspring seeks to unlock underlying value and pursue new growth opportunities through strategic initiatives, operating improvements, and add-on acquisitions. The firm functions as a strategic partner, providing management teams with top-line support, M&A experience, financial expertise, and access to resources. For additional information, please visit www.wellspringcapital.com.

Media Contact: Valerie Nelson, Senior Director of Innovation and Marketing // [email protected]

SOURCE Rohrer Corporation