Roivant Provides Corporate Updates

NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roivant Sciences today announced that Datavant, the leader in helping healthcare organizations securely connect their data, and Ciox Health, the leader in clinical data exchange, have signed a definitive merger agreement.

The combined entity, to be named Datavant, will be the nation's largest health data ecosystem, enabling patients, providers, payers, health data analytics companies, patient-facing applications, government agencies, and life science companies to securely exchange their patient-level data. The combined company will have an enterprise value of $7 billion. The merger is subject to typical regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021. Upon closing Datavant CEO Travis May will assume the role of President and join the Board of Directors.

Datavant will offer the ability to access, exchange, and connect data among the thousands of organizations in its ecosystem for use cases ranging from better clinical care and value-based payments to health analytics and medical research. Datavant's combined ecosystem will now include:

More than 2,000 U.S. hospitals and more than 15,000 clinics

More than 120 health plans

More than 100 health data analytics companies

More than 30 life science companies

More than 70 academic institutions and non-profits

More than 75 state, local, and federal government agencies

"Roivant created Datavant with Travis because we needed this data ecosystem to exist to fulfill our own mission of accelerating the development of novel medicines for patients," said Matthew Gline, CEO of Roivant Sciences. "The combination of Datavant and Ciox Health massively expands the reach of that ecosystem and will unlock significant value for us and for the entire pharmaceutical industry. We look forward to developing additional differentiated technologies at Roivant going forward."

In addition to the Datavant transaction, other notable milestones across Roivant's family of companies this past month include:

The third FDA approval for a program initiated by Roivant: Myovant's MYFEMBREE® (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg), the first once-daily treatment for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women

The fifth NDA submission to FDA: Dermavant's once-daily, steroid-free and cosmetically elegant topical cream tapinarof for the treatment of mild, moderate and severe plaque psoriasis in adult patients

Sinovant's successful Phase 3 study of lefamulin in Chinese adults with community acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP)

$200 million of financing for Dermavant, with proceeds to fund all milestone payments associated with the approval and launch of tapinarof for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as to accelerate investment in commercial preparation

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant's mission is to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients by treating every inefficiency as an opportunity. Roivant develops transformative medicines faster by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging the Roivant platform to launch 'Vants' – nimble and focused biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.

Roivant has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MAAC), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Patient Square Capital. Upon closing of the transaction, outstanding shares and warrants of MAAC will be exchanged for newly issued shares and warrants of Roivant Sciences, which is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "ROIV." Completion of the transaction, which is expected in the third quarter of 2021, is subject to approval of MAAC shareholders and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other customary closing conditions.

Additional Information

In connection with the proposed business combination between MAAC and Roivant, Roivant has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the SEC that includes a prospectus with respect to Roivant's securities to be issued in connection with the proposed business combination and a proxy statement with respect to the stockholder meeting of MAAC to vote on the proposed business combination. Stockholders of MAAC and other interested persons are encouraged to read the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, as well as the annexes thereto and the other documents to be filed with the SEC because these documents contain important information about MAAC, Roivant and the proposed business combination. After the Registration Statement is declared effective, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to stockholders of MAAC as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Stockholders of MAAC may also obtain a copy of the Registration Statement, including the proxy statement/prospectus, and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC without charge, by directing a request to: Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., 724 Oak Grove Ave., Suite 130, Menlo Park, California 94025. The proxy statement/prospectus to be included in the Registration Statement, once available, can also be obtained, without charge, at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Participants in the Solicitation

MAAC, Roivant, their affiliates, and their respective directors and executive officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the proposed business combination described in this communication under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of MAAC and their ownership is set forth in MAAC's filings with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (as amended on May 14, 2021) and subsequent filings, including on Form 10-Q and Form 4, all of which are or will be available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., 724 Oak Grove Ave., Suite 130, Menlo Park, California 94025. Additional information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of the MAAC stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination is set forth in the Registration Statement containing the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans as they relate to the proposed business combination, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although each of MAAC and Roivant believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this communication, each of MAAC and Roivant caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in the proxy statement/prospectus on Form S-4 relating to the proposed business combination filed by Roivant with the SEC and other documents filed by MAAC or Roivant from time to time with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed business combination, including the timing and structure of the transaction, the proceeds of the transaction and the benefits of the transaction. Neither MAAC nor Roivant can assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the ability to complete the proposed business combination due to the failure to obtain approval from MAAC's stockholders or satisfy other closing conditions in the Business Combination Agreement, the occurrence of any event that could give rise to the termination of the Business Combination Agreement, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, the amount of redemption requests made by MAAC's public stockholders, costs related to the transaction, the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the risk that the transaction disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed business combination, the outcome of any potential litigation, government or regulatory proceedings and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement filed by Roivant with the SEC and those included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the annual report on Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2020 of MAAC (as amended) and in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by MAAC, Roivant, their respective directors, officers or employees or any other person that MAAC and Roivant will achieve their objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this communication represent the views of MAAC and Roivant, as applicable, as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments may cause that view to change. However, while MAAC and Roivant may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of MAAC or Roivant as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

Contact

Paul Davis

[email protected]

SOURCE Roivant Sciences