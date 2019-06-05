Roivant Provides Corporate Updates in Advance of Second Annual Pipeline Day

NEW YORK and BASEL, Switzerland, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roivant Sciences today announced a series of corporate updates across the Roivant family of companies in advance of its second annual Pipeline Day tomorrow afternoon in New York City.

Immunovant announced the appointment of Dr. Pete Salzmann as CEO

the appointment of Dr. as CEO Dermavant announced the initiation of PSOARING, its Phase 3 clinical program evaluating tapinarof as a topical treatment for plaque psoriasis

the initiation of PSOARING, its Phase 3 clinical program evaluating tapinarof as a topical treatment for plaque psoriasis Enzyvant announced that the FDA has accepted the submission of its BLA for RVT-802, an investigational regenerative therapy for pediatric congenital athymia, and anticipates a regulatory decision in December 2019

Additional updates over the past month include the following:

Myovant announced positive Phase 3 results from its LIBERTY 1 study evaluating relugolix combination therapy in women with uterine fibroids

positive Phase 3 results from its LIBERTY 1 study evaluating relugolix combination therapy in women with uterine fibroids Urovant presented positive Phase 3 results from its pivotal EMPOWUR study evaluating vibegron in patients with overactive bladder

positive Phase 3 results from its pivotal EMPOWUR study evaluating vibegron in patients with overactive bladder Axovant initiated dosing in a clinical study of AXO-AAV-GM1, the first investigational gene therapy ever dosed in a patient with GM1 gangliosidosis

dosing in a clinical study of AXO-AAV-GM1, the first investigational gene therapy ever dosed in a patient with GM1 gangliosidosis Respivant initiated dosing in a Phase 2b trial of RVT-1601 for the treatment of persistent cough due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

dosing in a Phase trial of RVT-1601 for the treatment of persistent cough due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Immunovant initiated dosing in its ASCEND-GO 1 Phase 2a trial of IMVT-1401 for the treatment of Graves' ophthalmopathy

dosing in its ASCEND-GO 1 Phase 2a trial of IMVT-1401 for the treatment of Graves' ophthalmopathy Datavant acquired Health Data Link, the leading data linkage provider for academic medical centers, nonprofits, and government agencies

"This past year has been pivotal in our growth and development as a company. In addition to positive clinical data across many of our Vants, we have made substantial investments in technology to optimize how medicines are developed and commercialized," said Vivek Ramaswamy, Founder and CEO of Roivant. "I look forward to discussing these developments tomorrow afternoon."

About Roivant Pipeline Day

Roivant Pipeline Day will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in New York City. The event will feature presentations and Q&A sessions from executives across the Roivant family of companies highlighting new clinical data and investments in technology. The event is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET and will continue until approximately 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be available here. To learn more, please email pipelineday@roivant.com.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant aims to improve health by rapidly delivering innovative medicines and technologies to patients. Roivant does this by building Vants – nimble, entrepreneurial biotech and healthcare technology companies with a unique approach to sourcing talent, aligning incentives, and deploying technology to drive greater efficiency in R&D and commercialization. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Davis

Head of Communications

paul.davis@roivant.com

SOURCE Roivant Sciences

Related Links

https://roivant.com

