ROKFORM Introduces a Magnetic Phone Case for Golf, the First-Ever, Made for the New Galaxy S23 Series

IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM , the maker of premium handheld innovations made for those who take action seriously, today introduced Eagle 3™, the first-ever Samsung Galaxy S23 Series case developed for golf.

The all-new ROKFORM Eagle 3™ Magnetic phone case with MAGMAX™ is MagSafe® compatible and designed with golfers in mind The all-new ROKFORM Eagle 3™ Magnetic phone case with MAGMAX™ is MagSafe® compatible and designed with golfers in mind

"ROKFORM's Eagle 3™ is a great everyday protective phone case and made for golfers who want the benefit of a slim, protective design that can easily attach to a golf cart," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "The Eagle 3™ offers convenience on the course to view GPS yardage apps, film golf swings, and keep phones out of cup holders, glove boxes, or bags where phones are often damaged or lost."

The Eagle 3™ case is the lightest and thinnest ROKFORM case; the compact design offers unparalleled protection with 360-degree military-grade protection with added screen, corner, and camera protection designed to survive six-foot drops, even on bumpy cart paths.

Built with 16 specially designed extra strength MAGMAX™ MagSafe® compatible magnets and two powerful lower magnets, the case has 10x more holding power to magnetic surfaces than traditional MagSafe® magnetic cases and will stay securely attached to the golf cart for 18 holes and beyond.

Now Samsung owners can have access to their phone all round long, and enjoy the use of most third-party MagSafe® compatible accessories like wireless chargers, car mounts, wallets, and more, without changing brands.

Tested over thousands of rounds by professionals and amateurs alike, the Eagle 3™ is the first, best, and only protective magnetic case for golf.

Since 2011, ROKFORM has been creating magnetic phone cases that can attach to magnetic surfaces, but the Eagle 3™ is the first case built specifically for golf. Other ROKFORM golf accessories include the G-ROK Wireless Golf Speaker and the Golf Shooter, a golf video training aid.

ROKFORM's Eagle 3™ for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 ULTRA retails for $69.99 and is available at rokform.com .

About ROKFORM: Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team have bootstrapped its way to become a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. Based in Irvine, California. With over 10 patents and counting, ROKFORM continues to be a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience products. For more information, visit rokform.com .

Media Contact:

Haley Lush

775-313-6135

[email protected]

SOURCE ROKFORM