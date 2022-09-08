ROKFORM Introduces New Cases for Apple iPhone 14, Delivering Extra-Strength Magnetic Hold for the Most Active Lifestyles

New cases offer 4-5x more hold to MagSafe® accessories than standard cases with new enhanced Military grade drop protection

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM , the maker of magnetic protective cases and mounting accessories, today introduced two new cases, Rugged and Crystal, for the Apple iPhone 14 lineup, offering more protection and built for life on the move. An integrated twist lock allows for fast, secure, and interchangeable mounting to bikes, motorcycles, cars and more.

The ROKFORM Rugged case for the iPhone 14 series is both durable and functional on the inside and out. The ROKFORM Crystal case for the iPhone 14 series allows you to see more of your iPhone 14 without sacrificing protection.

"Our customers rely on our cases to perform during daily tasks and outdoor adventures, which is why we've made our iPhone 14 cases stronger and slimmer," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "ROKFORM has been putting magnets in our cases for over 10 years to provide easy, magnetic mounting, and we designed our new iPhone 14 cases with an improved MagSafe® hold where all accessories and products that utilize MagSafe® are significantly enhanced."

ROKFORM's cases include 3 internal magnets including an enhanced MagSafe® ring that can be used to mount onto any magnetic surface such as a toolbox, golf cart, or an office filing cabinet and provides a better hold on car mounts. The new cases also feature their patented twist-lock mounting system for fast and secure mounting to cars, bikes, motorcycles and more.

iPhone 14 cases offer more protection than previous models with additional corner protection and an improved hold on all MagSafe® compatible accessories and magnetic surfaces with 4-5x more magnetic holding power.

The Crystal case features crystal-clear polycarbonate to show off the phone's color, while the Rugged case features a black dual compound with a soft, microfiber lining. ROKFORM's cases are designed to withstand more than just daily wear and tear and can endure drops, scrapes, and scuffs from active lifestyles. All cases feature 360-degree, military-grade drop protection with a slim feel that easily slides in and out of pockets.

"The biggest difference in the new iPhone 14 lineup is the improved magnetic hold," said Peter Tu, ROKFORM Senior Product Designer. "We worked with top magnet engineers, and suppliers to refine and enhance all three magnet systems. Customers will immediately notice a difference, the improved MagSafe® magnetic hold on all MagSafe® compatible accessories, it's a game-changer."

ROKFORM's cases for the Apple iPhone 14 lineup are available for purchase today at rokform.com .

About ROKFORM: ROKFORM was founded by Jeff Whitten in 2010. He and his small but dedicated team have bootstrapped their way to become a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. Based in Irvine, California they continue to be a leader in the active lifestyle consumer electronics niche with innovative designs to protect and enhance the worlds mobile devices. More that 10 years and 10 patents later, Jeff and his business partner Steve Petyo feel that they are just getting started. Their unique approach to personalized customer service and innovative product design is why most of their business comes from word of mouth and repeat customers. They design and ship all products directly from their California headquarters and customers can also visit their Irvine, Ca showroom to experience the product in person. Visit: www.rokform.com

