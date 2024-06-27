ROKFORM Launches Pro Ball Motorcycle Mount, Premium, Secure, and Near-Infinite Adjustability

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM, the maker of premium handheld innovations for those who take action seriously, today launched the Pro Ball Motorcycle Mount, engineered to endure the toughest conditions while securely holding a smartphone. The double rubber ball and socket design offers almost limitless adjustability, allowing riders to position their device for optimal visibility and accessibility.

Introducing the ROKFORM Pro Ball Motorcycle Handlebar Phone Mount - the ultimate solution for riders who demand the best functionality and style. Introducing the ROKFORM Pro Ball Motorcycle Handlebar Phone Mount - the ultimate solution for riders who demand the best functionality and style.

"Our customers demand a higher level of quality with our motorcycle mounts compared to our competitors, and meeting and exceeding our customers' needs is always our top priority. The all-new Pro Ball Motorcycle Mount elevates our offerings to the next level," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "After over a year of meticulous development, we crafted this mount not only for exceptional performance but also to complement the bike's aesthetics seamlessly. We aim to deliver a premium product that instills confidence in riders, ensuring their phone is secure while maintaining a sleek and unobtrusive design that enhances the bike's look."

The Pro Ball Motorcycle Handlebar Mount is crafted from premium aircraft-grade aluminum and features stainless steel hardware to resist rust and corrosion. The UV-anodized black aluminum finish maintains its appearance even after prolonged sunlight exposure.

The mount is compatible with handlebars ranging from 7/8" (22mm) to 1.5" (38mm), making it one of the most versatile options available, and riders can opt for an easy-to-adjust knob or a flush mount screw system, providing flexibility in installation and aesthetics.

An easy installation is a standout feature, with an included tool that enables quick setup within minutes. For enhanced security, a removable safety lanyard is included, providing an extra layer of security on and off the bike.

The mount is also compatible with ROKFORM's Vibration Dampener, which safeguards the phone's internal components from potential damage caused by prolonged vibration.

ROKFORM's Pro Ball Motorcycle Mount, Vibration Dampener, protective phone case, and premium accessories are available today on rokform.com.

About ROKFORM: Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team has bootstrapped its way to becoming a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products and is based in Irvine, California. With 14 patents and counting, ROKFORM remains a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche, with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters, and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience products firsthand. Learn more at rokform.com.

Media Contact:

Haley Lush | (775) 204-7975 | [email protected]

SOURCE ROKFORM