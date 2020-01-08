Rokform® Introduces Revolutionary Magnetic Golf Speaker

G-ROK™ is more than just another wireless speaker. G-ROK™ is designed to be the most functional golf speaker ever made. It includes never before seen features such as dual magnets to fasten the speaker securely to any golf cart, rugged waterproof construction and a Micro SD slot.

"Game changer! The G-Rok offers so much more than an average speaker," said Brent Grant, PGA Tour Pro. "The instant magnetic mounting is clutch! I can listen to my favorite music, golf podcasts and more, no matter where I am on the course. Brilliant!"

G-ROK is truly revolutionary. There are many wireless speakers on the market and G-ROK™ checks boxes that its competitors simply don't. Here are some of the noteworthy features that set G-ROK™ apart:

Dual magnets to secure the speaker to any golf cart. Each magnet is rated for 38 pounds of pull which means there's a cumulative 76 pounds of force keeping the speaker securely in place

Dual Speaker Capability – Two G-ROK ™ speakers can be paired to create a surround sound effect inside your cart

Battery life up to 24 hours when used at 60% volume (very loud for the course)

Waterproof – G-ROK ™ is rated IPX7 which means it can be submerged in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes with seal completely closed

Shockproof – Drop-tested from 5 feet on both soft and hard surfaces

For additional details and ordering information click here:

https://www.rokform.com/products/g-rok-golf-speaker

The ROKFORM® G-ROK Portable Wireless Golf Speaker is available now for $99.99 at the company website www.rokform.com and soon at select Golf Course Pro Shops and retail stores.

About Rokform

Launched in January 2011 ROKFORM® quickly established itself in the consumer electronics industry by manufacturing uniquely designed and engineered products for the iPhone, iPad and other devices. Rokform products include a complete line of Mountable Cases, car mounts, bike mounts, motorcycle mounts and accessories. http://www.rokform.com

