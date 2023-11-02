ROKFORM Introduces Rugged Case for Google Pixel 8 Pro

ROKFORM

02 Nov, 2023, 08:17 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM, the maker of premium handheld innovations for those who take action seriously, introduced the Rugged Case for the Google Pixel 8 Pro offering durable, stylish, and lightweight protection for the most active adventures and everyday convenience.

"We're excited to now offer our best-selling Rugged Case to Google Pixel 8 Pro customers," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "Our Rugged Case offers unparalleled protection and convenience for the most active individuals and holds up during daily activities."

ROKFORM's Rugged Case for the Google Pixel 8 Pro offers durable, stylish, and lightweight protection.
The Rugged Case for the Pixel 8 Pro is the ultimate companion for unmatched protection, sleek design, and uncompromised functionality. ROKFORM's industry-leading, multi-magnet system offers up to a 3x stronger grip to MagSafe®-compatible accessories including ROKFORM's charging and case accessories, while also being able to stick to any magnetic surface, instantly. The new Rugged Case is also compatible with Google Pixel's native wireless charging.

With 360-degree, military-grade drop protection, enhanced camera protection, and responsive buttons, the Rugged Case provides more protection than regular cases, while being slim enough for everyday use.

The Rugged Case allows for the use of the entire RokLock™ mounting ecosystem for fast and secure attachment to the company's award-winning, car, bike, motorcycle, and golf mounts.

ROKFORM's Google Pixel 8 Pro along with their magnetic and twist-lock accessories are available now on rokform.com.

About ROKFORM: Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team have bootstrapped their way to become a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. Based in Irvine, California. With 14 patents and counting, ROKFORM continues to be a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience products. Learn more at rokform.com.

Haley Lush | 7753136135 | [email protected]

