ROKFORM iPhone 17 Slim Case: Ultra-Thin Design, Military-Grade Protection

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM is proud to introduce the new Slim Case for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, designed for users who want uncompromising protection, premium materials, and full MagSafe® compatibility — all in a slim, minimalist profile.

"We designed the Slim Case for people who love the look and feel of their iPhone but still want serious protection," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "It's slim, it's clear, it works flawlessly with MagSafe, and it has that unmistakable ROKFORM quality that you can feel the moment you snap it on."

Compact durability is here with ROKFORM's lightweight iPhone 17 Pro Max Slim Magnetic Case.

Engineered with military-grade drop protection, the Slim Case offers 2mm of screen protection and enhanced camera protection that goes beyond the competition. Unlike other clear cases, ROKFORM's design covers the exposed camera area, providing nearly 50 percent more coverage for added safety and peace of mind.

The thin back profile ensures compatibility with virtually all MagSafe wireless chargers, including car mounts and Apple's OEM MagSafe® chargers. The precision-tuned magnets are slightly stronger than the originals, offering a secure hold without interfering with charging performance.

A fully clear design allows the natural color and finish of your iPhone to shine through, while machined aluminum buttons deliver a feather-light, tactile feel that's even more responsive than the bare phone. The camera-side button is also covered for extra protection without any loss of functionality.

For those who want a slim, durable, and premium case — without the ROKFORM twist-lock system — the new Slim Case delivers ROKFORM's legendary quality, fit, finish, and protection in its most refined form yet.

ROKFORM's Slim Case for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max is available now at rokform.com.

About ROKFORM:

Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team has bootstrapped its way to becoming a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. It is based in Irvine, California. With nearly 20 patents, ROKFORM remains a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche, with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters, and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience them. Learn more at rokform.com.

