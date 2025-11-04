ROKFORM Launches Universal Bike Bar Mount for Ultimate Versatility Across Bikes, Motorcycles, Strollers, and Beyond

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM today introduced its Universal Bike Bar Mount, the most versatile and secure phone mounting solution designed to fit any bar from 7/8 – 2.25 inches, combining powerful MagSafe®-compatible magnets with ROKFORM's patented RokLock™ twist-lock technology for unmatched security across bicycles, motorcycles, UTVs, strollers, and more.

"ROKFORM has built its reputation on creating rugged bike mounts and accessories designed for any bike and any ride, and our new Universal Bike Bar Mount takes that versatility to the next level," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "This mount represents our commitment to providing people with a solution that works everywhere — from mountain trails to city streets."

The Universal Bike Bar Mount installs quickly on handlebars and bar-style frames without tools, providing a solid hold that extends far beyond traditional bike applications. Whether navigating long rides on bicycles and e-bikes, securing navigation on motorcycles and mini bikes, tackling off-road adventures on UTVs, or providing hands-free convenience on strollers, the mount delivers universal fit for endless possibilities.

Built tough from aircraft-grade aluminum, the mount features lightweight yet dependable construction that stands up to the most demanding conditions. The mount's powerful MagSafe®-compatible magnets work seamlessly with ROKFORM's patented RokLock™ twist-lock system, ensuring devices secure tightly to the mount regardless of terrain or application.

ROKFORM's extensive lineup of bike and motorcycle phone mounts continues to serve active lifestyles, first responders, and content creators who demand reliable, secure mounting solutions. The latest mount joins ROKFORM's robust ecosystem of rugged mounts designed to keep devices accessible and secure in any environment.

ROKFORM's Universal Bike Bar Mount is available now at rokform.com .

About ROKFORM:

Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team has bootstrapped its way to becoming a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. It is based in Irvine, California. With nearly 20 patents, ROKFORM remains a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche, with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters, and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience them. Learn more at rokform.com .

