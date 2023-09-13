ROKFORM Launches Cases for iPhone 15, Delivering Unparalleled Protection, Extra-Strength Magnetic Hold

ROKFORM's Rugged and Crystal iPhone cases feature the company's proprietary MAGMAX™ technology offering more hold to MagSafe® accessories than standard cases

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM , the maker of premium handheld innovations for those who take action seriously, today introduced two all new cases for the Apple iPhone 15 lineup: Rugged and Crystal Series with a magnetic strength that's up to 3x stronger than other cases on the market.

ROKFORM's Rugged iPhone 15 cases feature the company's proprietary MAGMAX™ technology offering more hold to MagSafe® accessories than standard cases ROKFORM's Crystal iPhone 15 cases feature the company's proprietary MAGMAX™ technology offering more hold to MagSafe® accessories than standard cases

"ROKFORM has been making durable and strong phone cases for over 10 years that perform during active adventures and hold up for daily tasks and activities," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "We're excited to announce that the new iPhone 15 Rugged and Crystal cases have undergone some significant improvements. To accommodate the larger camera lenses, we've added extra camera protection. Plus, we've made the buttons even easier to locate and press. All of these enhancements have been incorporated into a more modern and refined design."

The Rugged Series offers a black dual compound construction with reinforced corners and extra camera protection, the Crystal Series offers the same high level of military-grade protection but with a crystal clear finish to show off the phone's color. In addition to an integrated MagSafe® ring for quick magnetic mounting, the Rugged and Crystal cases feature a twist lock system with patented RokLock™ mounting technology for fast and secure attachment to the company's various car, bike, and motorcycle mounts.

ROKFORM cases are built to withstand not just everyday wear and tear, but also drops, scrapes, and scuffs that come with an active lifestyle. Each case comes with 360-degree, military-grade drop protection and provides more protection than regular cases. They also have added camera and corner protection while offering an improved grip on all MagSafe® compatible accessories with up to 3x the magnetic holding power.

MAGMAX™ is a proprietary ROKFORM magnetic technology that provides a stronger, more secure magnetic hold than standard MagSafe® to reduce detachment issues with MagSafe® compatible accessories.

Throughout the last year, ROKFORM has expanded its collection of MagSafe® compatible accessories, which now includes the FUZION Magnetic MagSafe® Wallet with Stand and the MagSafe® Sport Ring with Stand. These new additions complement ROKFORM's existing range of high-end MagSafe® compatible accessories.

To learn more about ROKFORM's cases for Apple's iPhone 15 lineup and how ROKFORM can provide unparalleled protection and everyday convenience, visit rokform.com .

About ROKFORM: Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team have bootstrapped their way to become a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. Based in Irvine, California. With over 10 patents and counting, ROKFORM continues to be a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience products. Learn more at rokform.com .

Contact:

Haley Lush

7753136135

365055@email4pr.com

SOURCE ROKFORM