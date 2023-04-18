ROKFORM launches FUZION MagSafe® Compatible Wallet with Stand

IRVINE, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM® , the maker of premium handheld innovations for those who take action seriously, launched the FUZION MagSafe® Compatible Wallet with Stand, with 10 times the magnetic holding force when using a ROKFORM case that holds up to seven cards and three bills.

"The ROKFORM team has been working on the FUZION wallet for the past year as we redesigned our previous wallet model based on customer feedback making improvements and adding new features with the addition of the MAGMAX ™ magnet system and the kickstand," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM® CEO.

With an aluminum construction built to be slim, light, and durable with RFID Blocking protection, the FUZION wallet will work with any MagSafe® phone case. The MAGMAX™ magnet system provides extra strength, is two times stronger than standard MagSafe® Wallets, and is 10 times stronger when used with a ROKFORM® phone case that features MAGMAX™. These cases include the all-new Eagle 3 Golf phone case, iPhone 14 cases and the Samsung Galaxy S23.

A built-in kickstand offers easy convenience to view the phone screen in both portrait and landscape; with a seamless closing mechanism, it won't snag on pockets.

To learn more about FUZION MagSafe® Compatible Wallet with Stand and how ROKFORM® can provide unparalleled protection and everyday convenience, visit rokform.com .

About ROKFORM: Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team have bootstrapped their way to become a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. Based in Irvine, California. With over 10 patents and counting, ROKFORM continues to be a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience products. Learn more at rokform.com .

