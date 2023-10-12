ROKFORM Launches Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand

News provided by

ROKFORM

12 Oct, 2023, 07:59 ET

A new multi-functional purpose charging product in a compact design

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM, the maker of premium handheld innovations for those who take action seriously, launched the Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, a versatile charging stand made to go wherever you go.

"We're excited about the all-new Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand as it is not just a charging accessory, but a multi-functional product that will fit seamlessly into everyday life," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "When paired with a ROKFORM phone case, customers will have the ultimate magnetic connection, charging power, and convenient hands-free stand."

Continue Reading
ROKFORM launches Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, a versatile charging stand made to go wherever you go.
ROKFORM launches Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, a versatile charging stand made to go wherever you go.
ROKFORM launches Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, a versatile charging stand made to go wherever you go.
ROKFORM launches Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, a versatile charging stand made to go wherever you go.

The Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand supports fast charging up to 7.5W, while the extra-strength MAGMAX™ magnets offer a secure, powerful hold to any MagSafe® compatible phone or case.

The lightweight, low-profile design is compact and portable with a polycarbonate shell. An adjustable stand provides perfect viewing angles in both portrait and landscape, while the continuity camera mount holds phones securely in place for hands-free streaming or video calling.

The all-new accessory is compatible with all MagSafe® cases and devices. ROKFORM will deliver additional charging accessories such as the Magnetic Power Bank, 65-W 3-Port Power Adaptor, and 100W USB-C Charging Cables over the next few months.

For more information about ROKFORM's phone cases and other accessories, visit rokform.com.

About ROKFORM: Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team have bootstrapped their way to become a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. Based in Irvine, California. With over 10 patents and counting, ROKFORM continues to be a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience products. Learn more at rokform.com.

Contact:
Haley Lush
7753136135
[email protected]

SOURCE ROKFORM

Also from this source

ROKFORM Launches Cases for iPhone 15, Delivering Unparalleled Protection, Extra-Strength Magnetic Hold

ROKFORM Launches Cases for iPhone 15, Delivering Unparalleled Protection, Extra-Strength Magnetic Hold

ROKFORM, the maker of premium handheld innovations for those who take action seriously, today introduced two all new cases for the Apple iPhone 15...
ROKFORM Launches MagSafe® Compatible Universal Adapter With Strongest Magnetic Hold Available

ROKFORM Launches MagSafe® Compatible Universal Adapter With Strongest Magnetic Hold Available

ROKFORM, the maker of premium handheld innovations for those who take action seriously, today introduced the MagSafe® Compatible Universal Adapter,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.