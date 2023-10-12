ROKFORM Launches Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand

A new multi-functional purpose charging product in a compact design

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM , the maker of premium handheld innovations for those who take action seriously, launched the Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, a versatile charging stand made to go wherever you go.

"We're excited about the all-new Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand as it is not just a charging accessory, but a multi-functional product that will fit seamlessly into everyday life," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO. "When paired with a ROKFORM phone case, customers will have the ultimate magnetic connection, charging power, and convenient hands-free stand."

The Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand supports fast charging up to 7.5W, while the extra-strength MAGMAX™ magnets offer a secure, powerful hold to any MagSafe® compatible phone or case.

The lightweight, low-profile design is compact and portable with a polycarbonate shell. An adjustable stand provides perfect viewing angles in both portrait and landscape, while the continuity camera mount holds phones securely in place for hands-free streaming or video calling.

The all-new accessory is compatible with all MagSafe® cases and devices. ROKFORM will deliver additional charging accessories such as the Magnetic Power Bank, 65-W 3-Port Power Adaptor, and 100W USB-C Charging Cables over the next few months.

For more information about ROKFORM's phone cases and other accessories, visit rokform.com .

About ROKFORM: Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team have bootstrapped their way to become a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. Based in Irvine, California. With over 10 patents and counting, ROKFORM continues to be a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience products. Learn more at rokform.com .

