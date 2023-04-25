ROKFORM® Launches MagSafe® Compatible Sport Ring

IRVINE, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM® , the maker of premium handheld innovations made for those who take action seriously, launched the MagSafe® Compatible Sport Ring with Stand, an innovative attachable phone case accessory that allows for hands-free usage through magnets and a convenient stand.

"Our best-selling Twist Lock Sport Ring is a customer favorite, but it is limited to only customers with a ROKFORM case with our new MagSafe® Compatible Sport Ring anybody with a MagSafe® compatible case, including ROKFORM, can enjoy the benefits of magnetic mounting and a convenient stand," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM® CEO.

Featuring front and back MagSafe®-compatible magnets plus a strong center magnet, the MagSafe® Compatible Sport Ring allows MagSafe® compatible phone cases to stick to any magnetic surface or MagSafe®-compatible accessory for hands-free use. Designed with a low-profile aluminum body, extra strength MAGMAX™ magnets, and stainless steel adjustable stand for portrait and landscape views. All of this was accomplished while being thinner than most stand, grip, and accessory attachments.

With the MagSafe® Compatible Sport Ring, customers can enjoy the convenience of magnetic mounting with MagSafe® compatible cases to MagSafe® compatible mounts, ROKFORM® magnetic car mounts, and any magnetic surface.

To learn more about the MagSafe® Compatible Sport Ring and how ROKFORM® can provide unparalleled protection and everyday convenience, visit rokform.com .

About ROKFORM®: Founded in 2010, ROKFORM®'s small but dedicated team have bootstrapped their way to become a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products. Based in Irvine, California. With over 10 patents and counting, ROKFORM® continues to be a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters and customers can visit ROKFORM®'s showroom to experience products. Learn more at rokform.com .

