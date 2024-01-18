ROKFORM Unveils Magnetic Rugged Case for the Samsung Galaxy S24 line

News provided by

ROKFORM

18 Jan, 2024, 08:42 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM, the maker of premium handheld innovations for those who take action seriously, today launched the Rugged Case series specially crafted for the Samsung Galaxy S24 line. The Rugged Case offers three times the magnetic hold on any magnetic surface in a sleek, slip-free design with unmatched durability and six-foot, military-grade drop protection.

Continue Reading
ROKFORM's Rugged Case for the Samsung Galaxy S24 offers 3x the magnetic hold on any magnetic surface in a sleek, slip-free design with unmatched durability and six-foot, military-grade drop protection.
ROKFORM's Rugged Case for the Samsung Galaxy S24 offers 3x the magnetic hold on any magnetic surface in a sleek, slip-free design with unmatched durability and six-foot, military-grade drop protection.
ROKFORM's Rugged Case for the Samsung Galaxy S24 offers 3x the magnetic hold on any magnetic surface in a sleek, slip-free design with unmatched durability and six-foot, military-grade drop protection.
ROKFORM's Rugged Case for the Samsung Galaxy S24 offers 3x the magnetic hold on any magnetic surface in a sleek, slip-free design with unmatched durability and six-foot, military-grade drop protection.

"Our team has made significant improvements to the S24 Rugged Case, and now Android enthusiasts can elevate their smartphone experience with a case designed for enhanced durability, magnetic functionality, and unparalleled style," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO.

Available for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24+, and S24, the Rugged Case doubles as a powerful mounting accessory due to three sets of N52 Neodymium magnets providing three times the holding power on any magnetic surface for a convenient hands-free experience. Both the MAGMAX™ Ring, a removable center magnet plug, and lower magnets ensure an extra-strength hold.

RokLock™, the patented twist-lock technology, allows for secure mounting to the company's various car, bike, and motorcycle mounts and can seamlessly work with ROKFORM wireless magnetic chargers and accessories, providing a complete ecosystem of functionality.

The Rugged Samsung cases are S-Pen and wireless charging compatible right out of the box. For an additional magnetic hold, install the included center magnetic plug for the ultimate hands-free experience, wired charging, and finger for screen doodling.

Preferred by Military and First Responder personnel, the heavy-duty Rugged Case offers 360 degrees of robust protection. The combination of tough polycarbonate and TPU padding safeguards the screen, corners, and camera, making it ideal for high-risk conditions or anyone seeking top-notch drop protection.

ROKFORM's Samsung S24 Rugged Case series and premium accessories are available now on rokform.com.

About ROKFORM: Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team has bootstrapped its way to becoming a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products and is based in Irvine, California. With 14 patents and counting, ROKFORM remains a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche, with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters, and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience products firsthand. Learn more at rokform.com.

Media Contact:
Haley Lush
(775) 204-7975
[email protected]

SOURCE ROKFORM

Also from this source

ROKFORM Introduces New Premium Bike Mounts with Patented Locking System

ROKFORM Introduces New Premium Bike Mounts with Patented Locking System

ROKFORM, the maker of premium handheld innovations for those who take action seriously, introduced two new CNC machined aluminum bike mounts — Over...
ROKFORM Adds Powerful 100W USB-C Cable and 65W 3-Port Power Adapter to Their PowerTrip Charging Products Lineup

ROKFORM Adds Powerful 100W USB-C Cable and 65W 3-Port Power Adapter to Their PowerTrip Charging Products Lineup

ROKFORM, the maker of premium handheld innovations for those who take action seriously, introduced two new powerhouse charging products: PowerTrip...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.