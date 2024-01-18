ROKFORM Unveils Magnetic Rugged Case for the Samsung Galaxy S24 line

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKFORM, the maker of premium handheld innovations for those who take action seriously, today launched the Rugged Case series specially crafted for the Samsung Galaxy S24 line. The Rugged Case offers three times the magnetic hold on any magnetic surface in a sleek, slip-free design with unmatched durability and six-foot, military-grade drop protection.

"Our team has made significant improvements to the S24 Rugged Case, and now Android enthusiasts can elevate their smartphone experience with a case designed for enhanced durability, magnetic functionality, and unparalleled style," said Jeff Whitten, ROKFORM CEO.

Available for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24+, and S24, the Rugged Case doubles as a powerful mounting accessory due to three sets of N52 Neodymium magnets providing three times the holding power on any magnetic surface for a convenient hands-free experience. Both the MAGMAX™ Ring, a removable center magnet plug, and lower magnets ensure an extra-strength hold.

RokLock™, the patented twist-lock technology, allows for secure mounting to the company's various car, bike, and motorcycle mounts and can seamlessly work with ROKFORM wireless magnetic chargers and accessories, providing a complete ecosystem of functionality.

The Rugged Samsung cases are S-Pen and wireless charging compatible right out of the box. For an additional magnetic hold, install the included center magnetic plug for the ultimate hands-free experience, wired charging, and finger for screen doodling.

Preferred by Military and First Responder personnel, the heavy-duty Rugged Case offers 360 degrees of robust protection. The combination of tough polycarbonate and TPU padding safeguards the screen, corners, and camera, making it ideal for high-risk conditions or anyone seeking top-notch drop protection.

ROKFORM's Samsung S24 Rugged Case series and premium accessories are available now on rokform.com .

About ROKFORM: Founded in 2010, ROKFORM's small but dedicated team has bootstrapped its way to becoming a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative consumer electronics products and is based in Irvine, California. With 14 patents and counting, ROKFORM remains a leader in the premium active lifestyle consumer electronics niche, with innovative designs to protect and enhance the world's mobile devices. Products are designed and shipped directly from California headquarters, and customers can visit ROKFORM's showroom to experience products firsthand. Learn more at rokform.com.

