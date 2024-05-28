Rokid AR Lite Smashes Crowdfunding Goal on Kickstarter

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid Inc., a pioneer in augmented reality (AR) technology, celebrates the resounding success of its Kickstarter campaign for Rokid AR Lite. The campaign, launched just 1 days ago, has surpassed its funding goal by 1692% and continues to garner support from tech enthusiasts worldwide.

Rokid AR Lite

Rokid AR Lite is revolutionizing the way users interact with AR technology, offering a sleek and intuitive glasses designed for everyday use. With its lightweight design and advanced features, Rokid AR Lite seamlessly integrates digital content into the real world, unlocking limitless possibilities for entertainment, productivity, and education.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to Rokid AR Lite on Kickstarter," said Zoro, Manager at Rokid Inc. "This achievement underscores the growing demand for accessible and user-friendly AR solutions. Rokid AR Lite empowers users to explore new realms of creativity and productivity, whether it's through immersive gaming experiences, interactive learning modules, or innovative workplace applications."

Key features of Rokid AR Lite include:

Sleek Design : Lightweight and comfortable glasses engineered for extended wear.

: Lightweight and comfortable glasses engineered for extended wear. Immersive Display : Crystal-clear optics provide vibrant AR experiences with stunning visual clarity.

: Crystal-clear optics provide vibrant AR experiences with stunning visual clarity. Intuitive Controls : Gesture recognition and voice commands offer effortless navigation and interaction.

: Gesture recognition and voice commands offer effortless navigation and interaction. Versatile Connectivity : Seamlessly connect with smartphones and other devices for expanded functionality.

: Seamlessly connect with smartphones and other devices for expanded functionality. Robust App Ecosystem: Access a diverse range of AR content, including games, educational tools, and productivity apps.

Backers of the Kickstarter campaign will be among the first to experience Rokid AR Lite, gaining early access to this groundbreaking technology at exclusive discounted prices. With production already underway, Rokid Inc. is committed to delivering an exceptional AR experience that exceeds expectations.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our backers for their tremendous support," added Lluvia. "This milestone is just the beginning of our journey to redefine the possibilities of augmented reality. We look forward to bringing Rokid AR Lite to life and shaping the future of immersive computing together."

For more information about Rokid AR Lite and to join the Kickstarter campaign, visit Kickstarter.

About Rokid Inc.: Rokid Inc. is a leading innovator in augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. With a mission to enhance human-computer interaction, Rokid develops cutting-edge AR devices and software solutions that empower users to explore, create, and connect in new and immersive ways.

SOURCE Rokid