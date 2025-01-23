Rokid Fosters AR Ecosystem and Innovation at Spatial Joy 2024 The Global AR Application Development Championship Finals

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2025, Rokid made waves in global AR scene, showcasing a suite of groundbreaking products, including Rokid Glasses, Rokid AR Spatial, and advanced business solutions for smart tours, reaffirming its leadership in the AR industry. Following this, on January 19, the Spatial Joy 2024 Global AR Application Development Championship successfully concluded its highly anticipated finals in Hefei, China once again demonstrating Rokid's commitment to driving innovation in augmented reality on the global stage.

Spatial Joy 2024 The Global AR Application Development Championship Organized by Rokid

The highly competitive championship brought together the world's top AR developers, featuring a prize pool of 1.1 million RMB. Over four months, more than 200 teams from across the globe registered, making this the largest AR application development competition in history. The projects covered a wide range of sectors, including education, healthcare, gaming, entertainment, and industry, showcasing the vast potential and versatility of AR technology in diverse real-world applications. Entries were meticulously evaluated based on creativity, practicality, and technical execution. Among the standout winners were "MechaWarzone" and "AR Shadow Puppet: Wu Song Fights the Tiger," which clinched the Gold Award in the Social Category, and "Thorbeat" and "Wu Shi Wu Ke," which took home the Gold Award in the Campus Category. "Alaya Meditation," "Xun Xun Mi Mi," and "Fruit Slicer" were recognized with the prestigious CEO Special Award.

Max Wang, CEO of ZOOM GAMES, the creator of the Gold Award-winning "AR Shadow Puppet: Wu Song Fights the Tiger," shared his experience with Rokid. "We have been using Rokid devices for three years. The launch of Rokid's 6DoF device impressed us with its compact spatial computing capabilities and exceptional display quality, inspiring us to develop new applications and games. In 2023, we introduced the AR version of PixelHack, our first official project with Rokid, which received an enthusiastic response. By 2024, our deeper understanding of the device led us to create an AR shadow play experience to showcase its full potential."

A tech enthusiast from Shanghai shared, "I've been following AR technology's development closely, and I came to Hefei specifically to experience Spatial Joy 2024. Rokid's products are truly remarkable, and these AR applications have given me a glimpse into what the future of life could look like." An overseas visitor added, "This is my first time experiencing AR technology, and it's absolutely amazing! I'm thrilled to witness such innovative achievements in Hefei."

Rokid's innovation also extends to industrial applications, where it is making significant strides. Wenjie Xiang, Vice President of Rokid and CEO of Hefei Lingban Technology, delivered a keynote speech titled "Spatial Computing and Large Models: Driving the Next Generation of Industrial Evolution." He emphasized how AR is unlocking the vast potential of AI, with Rokid AR playing a pivotal role in transforming frontline production across various industries.

Looking ahead to 2024, the XR industry has largely focused on three key themes: Spatial Computing, AR+AI, and XR LBE. These areas have seen considerable technological development, with product iterations and new projects paving the way for broader market adoption. The finals of the Spatial Joy 2024 Championship also featured engaging keynote speeches that explored the future of AR, captivating audiences and sparking new ideas. Rokid continues to build a vibrant, diverse AR ecosystem, with the Rokid AR Platform (ar.rokid.com) now surpassing 10,000 registered developers. The Spatial Joy 2024 Global AR Application Development Championship served as both a platform for talent and a catalyst for innovation, propelling AR technology forward.

The competition, held biannually, offers developers a unique opportunity to create content using Rokid AR Spatial. Notably, this year's prize pool will be doubled, further underlining Rokid's commitment to fostering innovation. Through its open collaboration and technical expertise, Rokid is attracting developers from around the world to explore the endless possibilities of AR. The outstanding projects presented have not only provided invaluable insights to the industry but have also opened exciting new avenues for the future of AR applications, poised to revolutionize how we live and work.

For more information about Rokid AR Platform, visit at https://ar.rokid.com/

