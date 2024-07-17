Rokid Partners with vivo to Lead the New Trend of'Spatial Computing + Smartphone'

HANGZHOU, China, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 10th, the vivo experience store at Xixi Longhu Tianjie in Hangzhou was bustling with people. Consumers' attention was captivated by a unique device—the exclusively customized vivo X100 Ultra featuring Rokid AR Glasses. Its distinctive spatial photography and seamless blending of virtual and real imagery offered users a taste of the groundbreaking spatial computing technology on their mobile phones. This marks the official arrival of vivo's latest "imaging flagship" phone, the vivo X100 Ultra, which is now available for hands-on experience at select offline stores, where customers can also directly try out the ultimate combo of the vivo X100 Ultra and Rokid Max series glasses.

Guided by on-site staff, a mobile phone user activated the 3D imaging function on the X100 Ultra and casually captured the surroundings. Subsequently, by putting on the Rokid glasses and opening the Rokid Space App on the phone, a photo with a profound sense of 3D space emerged.

This 3D imaging feature, a collaboration between the X100 Ultra and Rokid Space Album capabilities, allows users to capture and store photos and videos in 3D format, presenting them in a spatially immersive manner.

Furthermore, leveraging the X100 Ultra's advanced telephoto capabilities, users also experienced the "Telescope" function with Rokid AR glasses. By wearing the Rokid glasses and sliding the screen with their fingers, they could zoom in to gain a "far-sighted" view, revealing details from afar within the mall. Staff highlighted how this feature would excel at concerts, sports events, or birdwatching at zoos, allowing even those seated far away to appreciate every detail of the stage or scene, immersed in an unparalleled experience.

Combining impeccable photography with exquisite presentation, Rokid and vivo have dramatically elevated the user experience by harnessing the harmony of spatial computing and smartphones. This union seamlessly intertwines virtuality with reality, crafting an immersive time-travel-like escapade through the photographs captured.

It is reported that Rokid and vivo will soon introduce a spatial multi-app mode, enabling multiple mobile phone applications to be opened and run simultaneously in space, further unleashing the potential of spatial computing in mobile devices and broadening its practical applications.

Partnering with a leading domestic smartphone manufacturer, Rokid is venturing into the realm of imaging, continuously exploring usage scenarios, refining product experiences. By bringing spatial computing to the masses, Rokid make AR technology resonate with users in a more humanistic and heartwarming manner.

Looking ahead, the wave of spatial computing driven by AR technology is unstoppable. Rokid and vivo's collaboration sets a precedent in the Android smartphone market for spatial imaging, establishing a "spatial computing + smartphone" model. With Rokid's smart glasses being compact and user-friendly, they lower the barrier for creative expression, a crucial factor amidst the evolving landscape of consumer electronics where technological prowess, application scenarios, and user interaction experiences may hold the key to success.

As the X100 Ultra, empowered by Rokid's AR technology, reaches more offline stores across cities like Shanghai and Hangzhou, Rokid and vivo's collaborative efforts will reach a broader audience, facilitating user engagement and feedback. Both companies are poised to deepen their cooperation technologically and scenically. Embracing an open mindset, Rokid stands ready to usher in the dawn of the spatial computing era alongside its partners.

SOURCE Rokid