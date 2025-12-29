Rokid Previews Ai Glasses Style Ahead of CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid , a global pioneer in human-computer interaction and AI-powered wearables, today teased the upcoming Rokid Ai Glasses Style, a consumer-ready smart glasses line designed for affordable, fashionable, and accessible daily wear.

Launch Timeline

Rokid will showcase Rokid AI Glasses Style at their CES 2026 launch event on January 6, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, at the Rokid Booth #17214, LVCC – Central Hall. During the launch press conference, Rokid will announce key features, official pricing, prescription lens options, and market availability details for the Style.

CES 2026 Preview

This new Style line builds upon the company's strong global momentum, following a landmark year for Rokid. In October, Rokid Glasses achieved a record-breaking global crowdfunding performance. By December, commercial mass-production units began shipping to backers, demonstrating Rokid's ability to move beyond concept demonstration phases. The company is among the first worldwide to successfully mass-produce AI glasses with a built-in display.

Rokid Glasses has since entered offline retail sales across more than ten regions in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Southeast Asia, validating strong international demand and market readiness. Recent developments also include upcoming collaborations on payment integration and navigation services, signaling broader real-world connectivity for future wearable AI experiences.

Rokid AI Glasses Style represents a natural extension of Rokid's AI & AR platform. While maintaining the company's core strengths in interaction, AI capability, and ecosystem openness, the Style line introduces an alternative expression focused on daily wearability, personalization, and lifestyle compatibility.

A Growing Global Ecosystem

Rokid's platform is supported by a rapidly expanding ecosystem of more than 1 million users, over 20,000 registered developers, including independent developers, enterprises, and early adopters. This ecosystem underpins Rokid's approach to open collaboration, service integration, and continuous feature development.

Looking ahead to 2026, Rokid plans to expand its overseas ecosystem significantly and accelerate international developer and global cross-industry partners engagement.

Continuing Momentum in Wearable AI

Rokid's expansion into the Style line follows sustained global interest in its platform. Recent achievements include strong international adoption through crowdfunding, growing developer engagement, and ecosystem collaborations that extend Rokid Glasses beyond display and interaction into real-world services.

Rokid AI Glasses Style represents an alternative pathway within the same strategic vision: advancing AI glasses from early adoption toward broader consumer relevance. Additional product details, key features, pricing, prescription lens options, and availability information will be disclosed during Rokid's CES 2026 press conference on January 6.

About Rokid

Rokid is a product-oriented platform company with a focus on human-computer interaction for over ten years. As a pioneer in augmented reality, Rokid develops both hardware and software for AR headsets and their surrounding ecosystem, with a mission to ensure that the magic of AI and AR leaves no one behind. With the largest XR developer community in China, its products are consistently regarded among the best wearable devices in the country. It has won the Las Vegas CES Innovation Award for three consecutive years and the German IF Design Award five times.

SOURCE ROKID