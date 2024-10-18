Rokid Shared Its Insights on How AR Are Shaping the Future of TV at Google APAC TV Summit 2024

BANGKOK, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Misa Zhu, founder and CEO of Rokid, a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) technology, provided key insights into how AR technology are reshaping the landscape of traditional television at Google APAC TV Summit 2024. This event was organized by Google bringing together more than 1,000 Google TV partners from the Asia-Pacific region to discuss the latest trends and innovations in television and streaming.

Keynotes and Takeaways from Google APAC TV Summit 2024

The Google team shared AR-driven technology on television is a new form and become a sensation. Rokid is the game-changer and brings a fresh wave of innovation to the TV industry and launched the world's first portable Google TV. Google is elevating its TV partnerships, embracing a diverse spectrum of form factors. This exciting expansion incorporates state-of-the-art features like far-field microphones, smart monitors, and captivating art displays on television, along with game-changing disruptive innovation portable TV such as Rokid AR glasses. AR is one of the best carriers to boost Google TV ecosystem. As of today, 70 million active devices worldwide are powered by Android TV OS™, spanning an impressive 210 countries and territories.

New Era of Portable Large-Screen Entertainment

Misa Zhu addressed at his keynote, Rokid's innovation is poised to reshape the way we think about television and its role to make an impact in everyday life – portable and with large screen. The historical trajectory of television innovation, where the industry prioritized larger screen sizes, enhanced color richness, and increased resolution, culminating in progressively larger TV units. Rokid just launched the latest invention Rokid AR Lite in July on Kickstarter and sold over 10,000 units within 12 hours of its release. A total of nearly 300,000 users have purchased Rokid's AR glasses, with the highest monthly active user rate reaching 75%. Rokid continues to innovate and redefine the possibilities of the portable TV experiences through its multimodal human-computer interaction. This transformative device enables users to elevate their entertainment experience by providing a stunning 300-inch HD AR screen that can be enjoyed anywhere—whether at home, on the move, or outdoors. Imagine sitting in a café, using multi-screen mode to binge-watch your favorite series while chatting and browsing through your email. On a high-speed train or an airplane, the motion stabilization feature transforms a mundane trip into an exciting journey, delivering an immersive private cinema experience no matter where you are.

Rokid's Strategic Vision for Google Android TV

Rokid took the initiative to revolutionize TV experiences by collaborating with ZOOMVV to launch the Rokid AR Joy Pack in 2023, introducing the first portable Android TV experience. Through the integration of AI and AR technologies, Rokid has redefined the television experiences by offering a compact, portable device capable of delivering a large screen viewing experience. As we look to the future, Rokid remains committed to driving innovation and enhancing user experiences through "AR+TV" concept. This year marks a significant milestone as we celebrate our 10th anniversary in November, reflecting a decade of achievements and growth. Join us in commemorating this journey and envisioning an exciting future ahead. For more information about Rokid, please visit us at https://global.rokid.com.

SOURCE Rokid