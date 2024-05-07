Rokid's Latest AR Lite Set to Launch Crowdfunding Campaign on Kickstarter in Late May

HANGZHOU, China, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokid's forthcoming AR Lite, slated for a 2024 release, will make its pre-sale debut on Kickstarter, the premier crowdfunding hub, by the close of May. This event promises to offer AR fans and advocates worldwide an exclusive preview of the allure of spatial computing. Rokid has a track record on Kickstarter, amassing over 3,000 backers for its maiden consumer-grade AR glasses in 2021.

The Rokid AR Lite transcends physical limitations with its array of features including spatial photo albums, spatial videos, triple screen functionality, giant screen, and spatial casting. Embracing the concept of "space", information is no longer constrained to a flat screen or a mere icon, manifesting instead in a lifelike representation. Moreover, the spatial casting feature enables instant wireless connectivity. Whether you're using an Android phone, an iOS device, or a Mac computer, as long as it shares the same network as the Station2, you can seamlessly cast content wirelessly, transforming a small screen experience into an expansive 32:9 ultra-wide display.

The impressive computational power of spatial computing often comes with a trade-off in wearability. However, the newly released Rokid AR Lite, weighing in at a mere 75g, addresses this issue, taking the "glasses" form factor to unprecedented levels of lightness and comfort.

Rokid founder Misa Zhu remarked, "The most intuitive form of interaction aligns with human behaviors. In addition to conventional touchscreen functionalities, the next-gen Station2 renders fingertip and touchpad interactions exceptionally straightforward. A single-finger tap selects items, while a two-finger pinch allows for zooming. There's virtually no learning curve; just pick it up and dive right in! The device offers private viewing for both entertainment and work-related tasks, catering to modern usage preferences. The solution also features a significantly optimized sports anti-shake mode, enhancing its compatibility with travel, outdoor activities, and other settings. Furthermore, the sunglasses-style appearance and touchscreen interface ensure that the Rokid AR Lite is a significant step forward in terms of fashion as well."

Rokid will launch a crowdfunding initiative for the AR Lite on Kickstarter in late May 2024. During the campaign, users will have the opportunity to pre-order the Rokid AR Lite suite at an early bird rate, pegged at 70% of the suggested retail price. This marks the first time that an AR brand has introduced the concept of a "Personal Space Computing Suite".

SOURCE Rokid