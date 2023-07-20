ROKiT Flix, The Popular No Cost, Kid-Friendly Streaming Platform, Expands with Create Your Own Content, Original Cartoons, The World's Largest Collection of Public Domain Animation and More

ROKiT Flix Releases New Additions That Are Educational and Innovative - Now Available on www.ROKiTFlix.com and the App in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKiT Flix, the world's first no cost or catch, kid-friendly streaming service, free from advertisements, continues paving the way for how consumers experience entertainment with new and expanded educational and creative content such as Edu-Fun, ROKiT Animation All-Stars, Public Domain Originals and Dubbed Original Content.

Image Courtesy of ROKiT Flix

Parents can get excited about the platform's new educational offerings, such as Edu-Fun, a self-learning collection of content that teaches students from ages 4 and up turning educational lessons and practice from tedious into fun. Lessons range from subjects including math, reading, writing, shapes and colors to entertaining games that reinforce the knowledge that students learn with engaging material that can be enjoyed at home or used by educators in their curriculum. The newly added content can be used to educate children of all ages and backgrounds and was created to give kids, including children in developing countries, access to educational resources through an assortment of foundational learning materials that require no fees. Additionally, the platform offers educational pieces of literature and historical shorts including "History of the Moon Landing," Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" among more, providing kids of all ages with informative content under 5 minutes.

"We are thrilled to continuously expand the ROKiT Flix platform with unique offerings and kid-friendly entertainment that parents can feel good about their kids watching," said Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and Co-Founder of ROKiT Flix. "I am particularly excited about providing kids across the globe with new content that not only educates them but engages them to learn in a fun and exciting way."

Another innovative element recently incorporated into the streaming service is ROKiT Animation All Stars, which allows kids to use their imagination to make their own content including cartoons, video games or animations and then see their ideas come to life. Young storytellers can submit scripts, voiceovers, cartoon concepts, characters and animations based on their own ideas, and if they do not have anything original to submit, they can submit voiceovers or scripts specifically for content that ROKiT Flix has already pre-prepared. If selected as a winner for the submission, the platform will develop a pilot for the young creatives and show it to the world. To read the full instructions on how to submit, please click here.

Lastly, users can now access newly released Public Domain Comics powered exclusively by ROKiT Motionise. This exclusive process is also applied to ROKiT's original comics for fans of all ages. The streaming platform holds one of the largest collections of commercially public domain animations and will be incorporating a variety of beloved series and storylines, including "Superman," "Betty Boop" and "Clutch Cargo." In addition to new Public Domain Original Cartoons, ROKiT Flix has also released dubbed original content including "Zatoichi," which allows kids to enjoy uniquely translated entertainment in their own language.

ROKiT Flix, which is a part of the ROKiT conglomerate and family, is the world's first streaming service eliminating ads and fees with first-of-its-kind content and is the home of one of the largest libraries of public domain comics in the world. For more information, visit ROKiT Flix at www.rokitflix.com and www.rokitstudios.com.

ROKiT Flix fans can now experience the platform directly at the convenience of their PC or Mac computers through www.ROKiTFlix.com or on the app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About ROKiT Flix

Launched in May 2023, ROKiT Flix is the world's first no-cost family-friendly global streaming service free from advertisements. The media streaming platform is paving the way for consumers, parents and children to experience entertainment across various verticals such as 3D animation, classic cartoons, animated shorts, dubbed original content, educational content and public domain motion comics powered by ROKiT Motionise. Driven by a passion for creating great stories targeted to a global audience on all continents, Kendrick created the streaming platform with a mission to provide families, creative children and young storytellers from multinational, and diverse backgrounds with a platform that allows them to enjoy kid-friendly entertainment all in one place. While other streaming platforms are competing with one another, ROKiT Flix's primary focus is to be a creative outlet and safe haven that is free from both cost and advertisements providing parents with peace of mind through fun, safe and educational content accessible to all children with a mobile device, tablet or computer. For more information, please visit https://rokitstudios.com/rokit-flix or download the app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

