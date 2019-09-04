Rokk3r Inc. Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Arnau to star in "Shark Tank Colombia"

MIAMI, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokk3r Inc. (OTC: ROKK) is pleased to announce that Rokk3r Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Arnau will star in the forthcoming season of the hit TV show "Shark Tank Colombia." The show's latest installment will kick off on Sept. 6, 2019 at 10 p.m. (GMT-5), on Canal Sony, one of the most watched pay-TV networks in the country.

Colombia is one of more than 35 countries around the world where "Shark Tank" has been successfully adapted, drawing millions of viewers every Friday. The upcoming season of "Shark Tank Colombia: Negociando con Tiburones" will be its third.

Arnau will be among eight investors on the Colombian adaptation of the TV show, including energy sector businessman Frank Kanayet; experiential marketing guru Ricardo Leyva Gutiérrez; Samy Bessudo, president of Colombia's largest travel agency; and financier Alejandra Torres.

Born and raised in Colombia, Arnau is responsible for spearheading Rokk3r's growth marketing initiatives in Latin America, and other target markets of the technology company co-builder and consultation firm, which include the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Prior to joining Rokk3r, Arnau successfully led branding, digital strategy and business development for dozens of multinational companies as co-founder and partner of Tribal DDB Colombia, a subsidiary of the multinational marketing conglomerate DDB Worldwide Communications Group Inc. Arnau has had a hand in devising and spearheading marketing initiatives for McDonald's, State Farm, Hyundai, H&R Block, Bud Light, Royal Caribbean and many others.

As an investor on the TV show's Colombia adaptation, Arnau reviewed numerous companies, drawing from her experience as a high-level executive of Rokk3r, where she and other partners have played a role in co-building more than 40 technology companies since 2016. Many of these co-building partnerships involved startups and existing SMEs in Latin America, specifically in Colombia, as well as Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico and more, making Arnau an instrumental investor in "Shark Tank Colombia."

"Companies in Colombia today are rich in talent and creativity, but I think a shift in their entrepreneurial mindsets still needs to occur so these aspiring business leaders can truly understand that it's possible to thrive not just in Colombia, but across the world with a multinational customer base, thanks to technology," Arnau said. "My goal at 'Shark Tank Colombia' is to make that potential very clear to the entrepreneurs we met. I'm very grateful to Sony and the whole 'Shark Tank Colombia' team for making the experience so enjoyable."

"Shark Tank Colombia" returns to TV for its third season Friday, Sept. 6.

About Rokk3r Inc.

Rokk3r (OTC: ROKK) is a company builder headquartered in Miami, Florida, that enables aspiring entrepreneurs and established companies to successfully launch exponential, tech-driven businesses. By leveraging Rokk3r's global network of engineers, designers and educators, such groundbreaking companies as Hyp3r, AdMobilize, Joule.AI, Uniko, and Emerge have been #PoweredByRokk3r. To learn how Rokk3r transforms businesses from traditional to exponential, visit rokk3r.com and follow Rokk3r on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About "Shark Tank Colombia"

"Shark Tank Colombia: Negociando con Tiburones" is an adaptation of the famous reality show "Dragons' Den", created by Nippon TV in Japan. This format, distributed by Sony Pictures Television, has been successfully adapted in more than 35 countries, including Germany, Canada, Denmark, the United States, Finland, Poland and the United Kingdom.

About Canal Sony

Canal Sony is one of the leading entertainment channels in Latin America, with more than 20 years consolidated as the destination of those who want to enjoy the best of Hollywood, as well as great original productions. The success of Canal Sony is based on an offer of the highest quality content, - The Voice, Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 and Shark Tank, among others - added to a distinctive brand personality, which reflects faithfully the entertainment needs of its audiences and allows it to generate a special connection with them. Channel Sony, the flagship signal of the Sony Pictures Television group in Latin America, currently captures more than 69 million homes and is present in more than 23 of the main countries of the Region. Sony Channel is part of the portfolio of channels in Latin America of Sony Pictures Television, a company belonging to Sony Pictures Entertainment, and one of the leading content providers in the television industry. Sony channel can be seen in Colombia through the main pay TV operators: Claro, channel 604 and in HD 1604; DirecTV, channel 208 and in HD 1208; ETB, channel HD 301; Movistar / Telefónica, channel 503 and in HD 856; Une / Tigo, channel 54 and in HD 302.

