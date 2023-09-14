Rokt Appoints Terry Bowen as President and Chief Operating Officer

Finance and Operations Veteran Brings 25 Years of Executive and Public Board Experience Across a Range of Industries

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology company using AI to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced it has appointed Terry Bowen President and Chief Operating Officer. Bowen has more than 25 years of financial, strategic and operational experience across several of Australia's leading consumer-focused companies. He will transition into the role over the next few months as he concludes other commitments and be based in Rokt's New York office, where he will report directly to CEO Bruce Buchanan.

Continue Reading

"Terry is one of the strongest leaders I have worked with and has a proven track record across a wide range of industries," said Bruce Buchanan, CEO of Rokt. "We previously worked together at Jetstar Airways, where, as CFO, Terry played a key role in building the foundations that enabled the business to rapidly scale. He brings expertise, tenacity, curiosity, humility and leadership experience that will help us accelerate our global growth and achieve our business objectives. This new role also positions Rokt incredibly well to transition into a successful public company."

"Having worked with some of Australia's largest retail businesses over the past two decades, I can see that Rokt's AI-powered technology is the ecommerce solution its partners need to unlock profitability," said Terry Bowen, President and COO of Rokt. "As a former colleague, I've long admired Bruce's integrity, intellect and vision. He and the rest of the Rokt executive team are proven leaders and it's clear from Rokt's stellar growth that they've built a very strong, high-performance team environment. I'm thrilled to join the team at this exciting moment in the company's history and contribute to Rokt's continued success."

Bowen has significant executive experience across a range of diversified industries, and has deep financial and risk management, strategy, capital allocation, and supply chain management expertise. He most recently served as Partner and Chair of the Operations Group of leading Australian private equity firm BGH Capital. Prior to that, he was Finance Director of Wesfarmers Limited and served as an Executive Director of the company. Before joining Wesfarmers, Bowen served as Finance Director of Coles, Managing Director of Wesfarmers Industrial and Safety Division, CFO of Jetstar Airways and Finance Director of Wesfarmers Landmark.

Bowen currently serves as Director of Navitas and as an independent, non-executive director of BHP Group Limited, Coles Group Limited, Transurban Limited and the West Coast Eagles Football Club. He holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of South Australia, is a Fellow of the Society of Certified Practicing Accountants and completed Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program.

About Rokt
Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, enabling companies to drive incremental value from every transaction by offering highly relevant messages at the moment customers are most likely to convert. Rokt's machine learning technology has powered billions of global transactions annually for the world's leading companies, including Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Lands' End, and HelloFresh. Founded in Australia, with US headquarters in New York City, the company operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Rokt for a third year in a row joined the fastest-growing private companies in the US on the Inc. 5000 list in 2023. To learn more, visit Rokt.com.

Media Contact:
Rokt
Tarana Mehta
[email protected]

SOURCE ROKT Pte. Ltd.

