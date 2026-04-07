Rokt Awarded on the Financial Times - The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2026 list

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning and AI to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, has been awarded on the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2026. This prestigious award is presented by Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on April 2nd, 2026, and can be viewed on the FT.com website.

The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2026 ranking identifies companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2021 and 2024. The creation of the ranking was based on the following criteria:

Revenue of at least US $100,000 generated in 2021.

Revenue of at least US $1.5M generated in 2024.

The company is independent (the company is not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind).

The company is headquartered in one of 20 American countries.

Revenue growth was primarily organic between 2021 and 2024.

Based on the results of the study, Rokt is ecstatic to be recognized on the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2026.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

"Being recognized on the Financial Times list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every person at Rokt," said Bruce Buchanan, CEO, Rokt. "This acknowledgment reflects Rokt's commitment to building technology that creates meaningful value for our partners and their customers. We're proud of the growth we've achieved, and we remain focused on continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible in ecommerce."

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Rokt

Molly Wagman

[email protected]

SOURCE ROKT Pte. Ltd.