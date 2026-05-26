Rokt Appoints mParticle Leader Sam Dozor as Chief Technology Officer

Appointment signals Rokt mParticle's central role in Rokt's platform and accelerates real-time decisioning across the Transaction Moment

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt announced the appointment of Sam Dozor as Chief Technology Officer, reinforcing its commitment to building a unified, AI-driven software platform as the industry shifts away from fragmented SaaS solutions toward real-time execution.

Dozor brings more than 13 years of experience building mParticle into one of the leading customer data platforms, prior to its acquisition by Rokt in 2025. The mParticle CDP is now the foundation of how Rokt clients activate data, deliver real-time decisions, and help drive more value from every customer interaction.

As software moves into the AI era, the advantage is shifting to companies that can act instantly on data. By combining mParticle's real-time identity and audience capabilities with the Rokt Brain and scaled ecommerce network, brands can turn customer data into immediate, revenue-driving decisions across the entire Transaction Moment.

"We are in the middle of the most significant transformation in how software is built in a generation," said Bruce Buchanan, CEO of Rokt. "AI has collapsed the cost of experimentation and compressed innovation cycles from quarters to weeks, handing a structural advantage to the companies that adapt fastest. Sam's mandate is to make Rokt the fastest-building, most technically excellent engineering organisation in our category."

Dozor will lead engineering across Rokt, including platform infrastructure, developer experience, and security. His mandate is to accelerate how quickly new capabilities are built and deployed, while ensuring the platform scales to meet the demands of global enterprise clients.

His appointment also reflects Rokt's long-term investment in providing integration and decisioning infrastructure to its clients, and at a time when many companies are consolidating or retrenching. With a best-in-class CDP at their disposal, Rokt clients can determine the next best action for customers instantly, not hours or days later.

By combining best-in-class customer data infrastructure with Rokt's AI Brain and ecommerce network, the result is a system that doesn't just understand your customers. It acts on that understanding in the moment that matters most.

"Rokt is building for where the industry is going, not where it's been," said Dozor. "Clients don't win by having more data. They win by having the right data and using it faster and more intelligently. That's the opportunity in front of us, and it's what we're focused on delivering for every client."

Rokt's trusted, scaled network will power more than 10 billion transactions in 2026 across thousands of leading ecommerce businesses. In 2025, Rokt saw revenues grow to more than $800 million. This news follows Rokt's recent announcements of partnerships with PayPal, Fanatics, Ulta Beauty, Cineplex, Albertsons and Macy's and its recent acquisitions of Canal, mParticle and Aftersell.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, unlocking real-time relevance in the moment that matters most — The Transaction Moment™. Rokt's AI Brain and Ecommerce Network powers billions of transactions connecting hundreds of millions of customers, and is trusted to do this by the world's leading companies including Live Nation, Fanatics, Macy's, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Albertsons and HelloFresh. Headquartered in New York City, Rokt has offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. To learn more, visit Rokt.com.

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SOURCE ROKT Pte. Ltd.