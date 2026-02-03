Rokt mParticle Introduces Match Boost to Improve Audience Match Rates Across Major Ad Platforms

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt mParticle, the leading real-time customer data platform (CDP), continues the rollout of Match Boost, their latest CDP capability. This feature enriches first-party audiences at the point of activation to improve audience match rates and increase reach across major ad platforms such as Meta, Google, Pinterest, Reddit and Rokt. Match Boost helps brands close the "match-rate gap" caused by missing identifiers, identity fragmentation, and privacy-driven signal loss. By filling in missing identifiers, Match Boost increases the number of users recognized by downstream advertising platforms without requiring manual enrichment, new vendors, or engineering support.

"Every percentage point of match-rate improvement translates into real gains in reach and efficiency," said Jillian Burnett, SVP GTM for Rokt mParticle. "Match Boost delivers those gains automatically. Brands get better targeting, better performance, and more value from their first-party data, all without additional engineering or vendors."

Key Capabilities and How It Works

Identity enrichment: Match Boost appends missing identifiers and attributes just as audiences are delivered to ad platforms.

Broad platform coverage: Supports Meta, Google Ads, Google Marketing Platform, Reddit, Pinterest, and Rokt, with additional platforms planned.

No engineering work required: Match Boost is enabled through a simple toggle inside the existing Rokt mParticle audience workflow.

Privacy-first design: Identifier enrichment happens at the point of activation; enriched identifiers are not persisted to customer profiles or stored within the Rokt mParticle platform.

Benefits and Business Impact

Brands using Match Boost are reporting meaningful improvements in audience reach and activation efficiency, including:

Significant improvements in audience match rates across major platforms—with customers already seeing results ranging from 30% to in excess of 100%.

More efficient media spend by reaching more customers with a relevant ad

Faster time-to-activation, since enrichment requires no engineering or vendor onboarding

Frequent refreshed third-party data from vendors ensuring up-to-date customer information

By increasing the number of matched users, Match Boost helps brands extend reach, reduce wasted ad spend, and improve the performance of first-party data advertising strategies.

Match-Rate Challenges Addressed

Audience match-rate gaps are a growing challenge for marketers due to:

Missing email, phone, or device identifiers

Privacy restrictions and third-party cookie deprecation

Platform-specific hashing and identity fragmentation

Users interacting across multiple devices and sessions

Match Boost directly addresses these issues by enriching identifiers at the point of activation, ensuring that more users in a brand's audience can be recognized by ad platforms.

Availability and Supported Platforms

Match Boost is available now for US-based audiences within Rokt mParticle's Real-Time and Composable Audiences workflows. It currently supports Meta, Google Ads, Google Marketing Platform, Reddit, Pinterest, and Rokt. Other markets in development to launch this year.

How to Enable Match Boost

Brands can enable Match Boost by toggling the Match Boost control within their existing Rokt mParticle audience connection for supported advertising platforms. With minimal setup or engineering work is required.

About Rokt

Rokt recently announced a $300 million investment in the mParticle platform. Rokt mParticle continues to double down on its commitment to deliver real-time relevance, extending beyond today and into the next wave of AI, where autonomous agents will require governed enterprise data and real-time behavioral signals. Rokt mParticle's hybrid model makes this possible across ecommerce, advertising, and customer experience, solidifying its leadership in the enterprise CDP market.

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, unlocking real-time relevance in the moment that matters most—The Transaction Moment™. Rokt's AI Brain and Ecommerce Network powers billions of transactions connecting hundreds of millions of customers, and is trusted to do this by the world's leading companies including Live Nation, Macy's, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Albertsons, and HelloFresh. Headquartered in New York City, Rokt has offices across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The company recently acquired Canal , mParticle and Aftersell . To learn more, visit Rokt.com.

