Rokt Launches Generative AI Tool Ahead of Holiday Shopping Season to Maximize Return on Ad Spend for Advertisers During the Transaction Moment™

ACE, Rokt's new adaptive content engine, allows advertisers to quickly and automatically create messages that leverage insights from over 4.6 billion transactions this year

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , a leading ecommerce company using machine learning and AI to make the shopping experience more relevant to each customer, today announced the launch of a new AI-powered tool that helps advertisers maximize their return on ad spend (ROAS). ACE, Rokt's new adaptive content engine, employs generative AI and proprietary large language models toenableadvertisers to automatically customize message attributes like headlines, text and calls-to-action by customer segment, ensuring every single message is optimized and highly relevant to each intended audience. The new tool, launched ahead of the holiday shopping season, allows advertising and marketing creative teams to maintain full control of their ad campaigns, enabling them to approve, change or reject each message variant before distribution.

"Marketers need tools that free them from having to manually revise every message hundreds of times to appeal to different customer segments, but still keep them in full control of their content," said Noel Curtis, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Rokt. "ACE is designed to augment the power of human creativity by making it effortless to generate multiple ad variants, each customized based on first-party data and intelligence gleaned from the more than 4.6 billion transactions Rokt will power in 2024 alone."

Unlike ChatGPT and other widely available AI tools, ACE focuses on the semantics of performance marketing messages, customizing content for different customer segments down to the individual. The tool uses AI to automatically generate an exponential number of variants of a "champion" or primary message in seconds, relying on complex market intelligence to optimize each version for the intended audience. ACE allows creative teams to adjust tone, prompts and messaging and it continually learns from such feedback to improve future ad generation.

To tailor messages for each segment, ACE leverages an advertiser's first-party data, such as demographic details, payment preferences and shopping history. The content engine taps Rokt's machine-learning intelligence powered by the billions of transactions Rokt has facilitated through its trusted, scaled ecommerce network that allows merchants to create a seamless experience while also controlling the types of offers eligible to be displayed to their customers.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, enabling companies to unlock value by making each transaction relevant at the moment that matters most, when customers are buying. Rokt's AI-powered relevance platform, built over the last 1 2 years, and scaled network power billions of transactions annually for the world's leading companies, including Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Albertsons, HelloFresh and more. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. To learn more, visit Rokt.com .

