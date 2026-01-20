Rokt Partners with Cineplex to Bring AI-Powered Relevance to Its Ecommerce Checkout Experience

Cineplex will integrate non-endemic offers directly into its checkout journey, expanding customer value and generating new revenue streams

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning and AI to make transactions more relevant to each customer has added Cineplex to its growing portfolio of premium global brands.

Cineplex has integrated Rokt's AI-powered technology into its ecommerce checkout experience, enabling the company to deliver highly relevant, non-endemic offers and messages to guests in real-time. The partnership marks a strategic expansion of Cineplex's digital capabilities, unlocking new opportunities to enhance the customer experience and generate incremental value during the highest-intent moment of the transaction.

"At Cineplex, we're always looking for innovative ways to elevate the guest experience both in our theatres and across our digital platforms," said Kristie Painting, Executive Vice President, Cineplex Media. "By partnering with Rokt, we can deliver more relevant messages to our moviegoers while unlocking new revenue opportunities. We're excited about how this collaboration will enhance the customer journey and drive meaningful engagement."

Cineplex becomes the latest major entertainment brand to adopt Rokt's AI-powered relevance within its digital transaction flow. This partnership brings together Cineplex's deep understanding of the moviegoing experience with Rokt's ability to deliver real-time relevance at scale.

"We're thrilled to partner with Cineplex as they bring Rokt's AI-powered relevance into their transaction flow for the first time," said Craig Galvin, Chief Revenue Officer at Rokt. "Cineplex is an iconic entertainment leader, and this collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation and performance. By activating relevance within The Transaction Moment, we're helping Cineplex unlock sustainable, incremental value across their digital ecosystem."

Rokt's trusted, scaled network will power more than 7.5 billion transactions in 2025 across thousands of leading ecommerce businesses. In 2024, Rokt saw revenues grow by more than 40% year over year to $600 million. This news follows Rokt's recent announcements of partnerships with PayPal, Ulta Beauty, Albertsons and Macy's and its recent acquisitions of Canal, mParticle and Aftersell.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, unlocking real-time relevance in the moment that matters most - The Transaction Moment. Rokt's AI Brain and Ecommerce Network powers billions of transactions connecting hundreds of millions of customers, and is trusted to do this by the world's leading companies including Live Nation, Macy's, Fanatics, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Albertsons and HelloFresh. Headquartered in New York City, Rokt has offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. To learn more, visit Rokt.com.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 171 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

Media Contact

Tarana Mehta, VP Marketing

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE ROKT Pte. Ltd.