Rokt Strengthens Global Executive Leadership Team with Two New Appointments

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning and AI to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced that it has appointed Marc Allsop as Head of EMEA and Mick O'Brien as Head of Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Allsop is a seasoned global commercial leader with extensive experience across payments, loyalty, B2B and B2C marketing. O'Brien has over 20 years of enterprise sales experience in the Australian technology industry. The executives will focus on business development in their respective markets and report directly to Chief Revenue Officer Craig Galvin.

"Marc and Mick are incredible leaders with strong histories of building long-lasting client relationships and growing sales teams that consistently exceed targets and outperform year after year," said Galvin. "We are excited to welcome them both to the team to grow Rokt's presence in these critical global markets."

These new appointments follow a year of significant growth at Rokt and are the latest in a series of C-suite hires the company has made to enhance its leadership team. Over the past 12 months, Rokt has appointed Doug Rozen as Chief Marketing Officer, Craig Galvin as Chief Revenue Officer and Srishti Gupta as Chief Product Officer.

Allsop brings extensive experience across technology and marketing to his new position at Rokt along with a proven track record of growing high-performing teams and delivering transformational results. He previously served in global leadership roles at American Express and Aimia as well as in early-stage companies in the fintech and adtech spaces, where he drove commercial growth through partnerships with leading UK banks and retailers across multiple verticals. Most recently, Allsop served as Chief Commercial Officer at Ecrebo, a retail customer engagement solutions company.

O'Brien is a results-driven sales leader with more than 20 years of experience in the Australian technology industry that he will leverage as he cultivates long-lasting client relationships for Rokt in the ANZ region. He most recently served as VP of Sales, JAPAC, at EasySend, a no-code customer engagement platform for finance and insurance companies. Prior to that, O'Brien was Managing Director of JAPAC, for Datorama, a Salesforce company, where he launched new markets and teams in Australia, Japan, and Singapore. He also spent 10 years with Sizmek (formerly MediaMind), a global leader in advertising technology, where he led sales and client success operations across the North America and APAC regions.

Rokt has recently expanded its EMEA client roster with the addition of Deliveroo, ASOS, boohoo and Morrisons in the region. The company also recently announced the expansion of its New York headquarters, the acquisition of AfterSell, a Shopify partner, and the expansion of its partnership with Red Bull Racing to foster diversity in Formula 1 and support women in STEM fields across the globe.

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, enabling companies to drive incremental value from every transaction by unlocking relevant messages at the moment customers are most likely to convert. Rokt's machine learning platform, built over the last 10 years, and scaled network power billions of global transactions annually for the world's leading companies, including Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Gopuff, Lands' End and HelloFresh. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region and has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US by Inc. for the last three years in a row. To learn more, visit Rokt.com .

