Rokt Expands Partnership with Red Bull Racing, Joins Its Red Bull Academy Program for the All-Female 2024 F1 Academy Season, Supporting Team Driver Hamda Al Qubaisi

Rokt and Red Bull Racing to Celebrate Women's Achievements in Motorsports and STEM with the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell Ringing on March 12

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning and AI to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced it has expanded its partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing for the 2024 season of Formula 1 Academy. Rokt will support the newly launched Red Bull Academy Program by sponsoring the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans car for the 2024 season of F1 Academy.

The all-female F1 Academy is designed to develop and prepare young female drivers to progress to higher levels of competition. Red Bull Academy Program driver Hamda Al Qubaisi will compete in a car featuring Rokt branding in seven races across three continents.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing by supporting their F1 Academy Program for the 2024 season," said Elizabeth Buchanan, Chief Commercial Officer of Rokt. "F1 Academy's mission is to develop and prepare female drivers to progress to higher levels of competition and reach their full potential in motorsports. By supporting the Red Bull Academy Program, we're building on the successful partnership Rokt first launched with Oracle Red Bull Racing last year to foster diversity across sports, technology and business globally."

The F1 Academy series launched in 2022 to help female drivers ages 16–25 prepare physically and mentally for competition and access more time on the track, so they can gain the experience needed to progress toward F1 racing. The series provides talented young women who have karting or other junior racing category experience with the support necessary to reach the highest levels of competition. F1 Academy will hold races in seven countries coinciding with the F1 calendar in 2024 to elevate female drivers on the world stage.

Hamda Al Qubaisi will drive the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans car for the 2024 F1 Academy series, which includes 15 cars in total. The 21-year-old Emirati driver started her career in 2015 in karting and progressed to Italian F4. She first competed in F1 Academy in 2023, when she finished third in the driver standings, with four wins across the season.

"We value our partnership with Rokt and this expansion is a crucial step forward in bringing more female representation into F1 as well as STEM careers," said Sarah Harrington, Red Bull Academy Program Manager. "We look forward to creating a future where women are both on the track and on the podium, and that starts with encouraging, inspiring and educating girls at a younger age."

To celebrate their partnership and commitment to fostering diversity in F1, supporting women in STEM and promoting gender equality in business globally, Rokt and Red Bull Racing will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

The extension of the partnership to include Red Bull Academy is the latest in a series of initiatives between Rokt and Oracle Red Bull Racing that aim to foster greater diversity in Formula 1, esports, technology and commerce across the globe.

Rokt and Oracle Red Bull Racing kicked off their partnership last year by launching Rokt the Rig , a global talent search and driver development program designed to identify and support female sim racers, and also worked together on an International Women in Engineering Day event in 2023 that enabled women to learn more about engineering career opportunities. The two organizations also co-created " Driven Beyond Limits, " a video series featuring five female engineers from Oracle Red Bull Racing who shared their personal stories and insights into their careers in STEM as well as advice for the next generation.

