Rokt's rapid growth continues with appointment of new SVP

Pascal Ehrsam is multilingual and has two decades of marketing experience, specializing in go-to-market strategies for technology companies. He brings deep experience on both the agency and startup sides to Rokt - having previously been a chief marketing officer, an advertising executive, and a brand strategist, with high-growth startups and global market-leading companies alike.

"Rokt has changed how leading e-commerce brands do business with their innovative and client-focused solutions," said Ehrsam, "I am thrilled to be joining the team as one of the newest 'Rokt'stars', and am looking forward to applying my experience and success in marketing to make a significant impact on revenue, to ensure Rokt's brand is as well known as it should be in all global business markets, and help take this company to new heights of success."

CEO, Bruce Buchanan commented, "Pascal brings a unique "je ne sais quoi" to Rokt through his marketing DNA which we consider essential as we continue our expansion. In a rich market for talent, Pascal is a stand-out and we are excited to have him join the leadership team and the broader Rokt family."

Rokt, who recently closed US$48m in their Series C investment round, continues to invest in strengthening the executive team. Ehrsam joins 3 additional ExCo appointments in 2020. Rokt has transformed e-commerce in 16 countries by identifying that when customers are buying online, they expect more personalized and relevant experiences. Rokt's proprietary technology, machine learning, and award-winning AI makes e-commerce smarter, faster and better. By unlocking the hidden potential in every single Transaction Moment™, Rokt enables clients to stay ahead of their competition, and deliver a more relevant customer experience. Rokt currently solves complex e-commerce challenges for global clients including Live Nation, Staples, Groupon, GoDaddy, and Expedia.

For more information on Rokt, please visit rokt.com .

ABOUT ROKT

Rokt makes e-commerce smarter, faster, and better. When customers are buying online, they increasingly expect more personalized and relevant experiences. Rokt uses real-time data and decisioning to deliver the next best action for each person in each Transaction Moment™.

Founded in Sydney, Rokt now operates in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, The Netherlands, Spain, Japan, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland.

Our clients include Live Nation, Staples, Groupon, GoDaddy, Expedia, Vistaprint, and HelloFresh.

Rokt unlocks the hidden potential in every single Transaction Moment™.

Learn more at rokt.com .

SOURCE Rokt