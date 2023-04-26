Rold Gold® Celebrates 20th Anniversary of National Pretzel Day by Rewarding Pretzel Lovers in Northeast with $50,000

Rold Gold® pays homage to the region where hard pretzels were first made and asks pretzel lovers how they Just Add Gold™ for a chance to win

PLANO, Texas, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rold Gold® commemorates the hard pretzel's legacy in the Northeast this National Pretzel Day by giving away cash prizes to fans across the area. The iconic brand that's shown up for pretzel lovers for more than 100 years calls on snackers to share all the ways they Just Add Gold™ to their special moments – how they enjoy Rold Gold pretzels from dipping and pairing to group get-togethers and solo occasions – for a chance to take home a share of the cash prize.

Rold Gold® Gives Away $50,000 to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of National Pretzel Day.

"Just Add Gold™ celebrates 20 years of our favorite snack's national holiday and the passionate Northeast snackers who enjoy more pretzels than anyone else in the U.S.," said Leslie Vesper, vice president of brand marketing at Frito-Lay North America. "With a deep-rooted legacy of our own, Rold Gold understands the importance of tradition, and we want to hear how this classic and versatile snack has been part of our fans' most treasured golden moments."

A Pennsylvania baker is credited for accidentally inventing the hard pretzel more than 160 years ago when a batch of soft pretzels was overcooked. The crunchy snack that resulted became an integral part of the state's culture and economy, leading to the Pennsylvania governor's 2003 proclamation that recognized April 26 as National Pretzel Day.

Now through June 25, pretzel enthusiasts in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine can visit JustAddGold.com to share how they Just Add Gold™ to their lives. One winner will be selected weekly to score $5,000 from the total $50,000 cash prize.

For more information and for official rules, visit JustAddGold.com.

