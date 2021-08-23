Role of Sub-1GHz Communications in M2M/IoT Developments, Technologies, Markets, and Applications, Industry is Actively Investigating Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Role of Sub-1GHz Communications in M2M/IoT Development: Technologies, Markets, and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report addresses properties of communication technologies that support M2M/IoT development.

In particular, it is concentrated on the analysis and benefits of Sub-1GHz ISM bands wireless communications as they relate to the IoT/M2M development. The report shows that the industry is actively investigating opportunities of this portion of the spectrum to enhance IoT/M2M characteristics.

The following Sub-1GHz technologies, related markets, standards and applications have been addressed to show their value in the IoT/M2M development:

Short range communications

ZigBee/802.15.4

Z-Wave

EnOcean

Long range communications

IEEE 802.15.4g

IEEE 802.11af

IEEE 802.11ah

IEEE 802.22

Weightless

UNB (Ultra-narrow Band)

The major attractions of these Sub-1GHz technologies for IoT/M2M communications include:

Extended range - they allow 5-10 times longer reaches over 2.4 GHz band transmissions. This is the result of smaller losses when signal is traveling through various obstacles; besides, Sub-1GHz ISM bands are less crowded

Low power consumption

Support of multiple applications.

The industry and consumers show great interest in the utilization of Sub-1GHz ISM bands for IoT/M2M communications; there are great opportunities that have not been realized until recently.

The report also surveys related industries and patents.

The report is written for a wide audience of technical and managerial staff involved in the development of the IoT/M2M market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Efforts: Development of M2M Communications and IoT

2.1 M2M Communications Development

2.1.1 Special Needs

2.1.1.1 Spectrum

2.1.1.2 Summary

2.1.2 Standardization - Industry Activities

2.1.2.1 IEEE

2.1.2.2 ETSI

2.1.2.3 ITU

2.1.2.4 oneM2M Alliance

2.1.2.5 M2M World Alliance

2.1.2.6 M2M Alliance

2.1.2.7 Open Mobile Alliance (OMA)

2.1.2.8 Summary

2.1.3 Market

2.1.3.1 Statistics

2.1.3.2 Estimate

2.1.4 Industry: Innovations

2.2 IoT

2.2.1 M2M and IoT

2.2.2 Open Interconnect Consortium

2.2.3 Industrial Internet Consortium

2.2.4 IoT Platforms

2.2.5 IoT and ITU

2.2.6 IoT International Forum

2.2.7 IEEE and IoT - P2413

2.2.7.1 P2413.1

2.2.8 ISO/IEC

2.2.8.1 Layered Structure

2.2.9 IoT - Market

2.2.10 Applications

3. Specifics of Sub-1GHz Transmission

3.1 ITU Designation

3.2 Sub-1GHz Transmission Benefits and Limitations

3.3 Generations

3.3.1 Details

4. Sub-1GHz Transmission: Support for Long-reach IoT/M2M Communications

4.1 IEEE-802.15.4g-Smart Utility Networks

4.1.1 General

4.1.2 Need

4.1.3 Value

4.1.4 Overview - PHY

4.1.5 Regions

4.1.6 Details

4.1.6.1 Requirements: Major Characteristics

4.1.6.2 Considerations

4.1.6.3 Network Specifics

4.1.6.4 PHY/MAC Modifications

4.1.7 Market

4.1.8 Summary

4.1.9 Wi-SUN

4.1.10 Manufacturers - Examples

4.2 IEEE 802.22

4.2.1 General

4.2.2 Status - 802.22

4.2.3 Developments

4.2.4 IEEE 802.22-2011 Overview

4.2.4.1 Major Characteristics

4.2.5 IEEE 802.22 Details

4.2.5.1 Physical Layer - Major Characteristics

4.2.5.2 MAC Layer

4.2.6 Cognitive Functions

4.2.7 IEEE 802.22 - Marketing Considerations for SG

4.2.8 Major Applications

4.2.9 Usage Models

4.2.10 Benefits

4.2.11 Summary

4.2.12 Group

4.2.12.1 IEEE 802.22.1

4.2.12.2 IEEE 802.22.2

4.2.12.3 IEEE 802.22a-2014

4.2.12.4 IEEE 802.22b-2015

4.2.12.5 IEEE P802.22.3 - Standard for Spectrum Characterization and Occupancy Sensing

4.2.12.6 8802-22:2015/Amd 1-2017

4.3 IEEE 802.11ah (Wi-Fi HaLow)

4.3.1 General

4.3.2 Goal and Schedule

4.3.3 Attributes

4.3.4 Use Cases

4.3.5 PHY

4.3.5.1 Bandwidth

4.3.5.2 Channelization

4.3.5.3 Transmission Modes and MIMO

4.3.6 MAC Layer

4.3.7 Summary

4.3.8 Vendors

4.4 IEEE 802.11af - White-Fi

4.4.1 General: Expectations - White-Fi

4.4.2 Differences

4.4.3 Benefits

4.4.4 Specifics

4.4.5 PHY

4.4.6 Architecture

4.4.7 Market

4.4.8 Vendors

4.5 Ultra Narrow Band

4.5.1 Origin

4.5.2 Tasks

4.5.3 Major Features

4.5.4 SigFox

4.5.4.1 Company

4.5.4.2 Technology - Details

4.5.4.3 Uplink

4.5.4.4 Downlink

4.5.4.5 SmartLNB

4.5.4.6 Coverage

4.5.4.7 Use Cases

4.5.4.8 Industry

4.6 Weightless Communications

4.6.1 SIG

4.6.2 Weightless-N

4.6.2.1 General

4.6.2.2 Open Standard

4.6.2.3 Nwave

4.6.2.4 Initial Deployments

4.6.2.5 Summary

4.6.3 Weightless-P

4.6.3.1 General

4.6.3.2 Details

4.6.3.3 M2COMM

4.6.4 Comparison of Weightless Technologies

4.6.5 Weightless Technologies and Competition

5. Sub-1GHz Transmission: Support of Short-reach IoT/M2M Communications

5.1 ZigBee - IEEE 802.15.4

5.1.1 General

5.1.2 Sub-1GHz ZigBee: Specifics

5.1.3 ZigBee Acceptance

5.1.4 Major Features: ZigBee/802.15.4

5.1.5 Device Types

5.1.6 Protocol Stack

5.1.6.1 Physical and MAC Layers - IEEE802.15.4

5.1.6.2 Upper Layers

5.1.7 Security

5.1.8 Power Consumption

5.1.9 ZigBee Technology Benefits and Limitations

5.1.10 Standardization Process

5.1.10.1 Ratifications

5.1.10.2 Alliance

5.1.10.2.1 ZigBee Pro 2017

5.1.11 Applications Specifics - Application Profiles

5.1.11.1 "Green" ZigBee

5.1.11.2 ZigBee Telecom Services

5.1.11.3 Building Automation

5.1.11.4 Smart Energy Profile

5.1.11.4.1 Features

5.1.11.4.2 Smart Energy Profile V.2.0

5.1.11.4.3 ZigBee IP

5.1.11.5 ZigBee Network Devices - IP Gateway

5.1.12 Market

5.1.12.1 Expectations-Technology Stack

5.1.12.2 Segments

5.1.12.3 Forecast

5.1.13 Sub-1GHz ZigBee: Certification

5.1.14 Industry

5.2 EnOcean: General

5.2.1 The Company

5.2.2 EnOcean Alliance

5.2.3 Standard

5.2.3.1 Features

5.2.3.2 Drivers

5.2.4 Technology Details

5.2.4.1 Framework

5.2.4.2 Generations

5.2.5 Profiles

5.2.6 Benefits

5.2.7 Market Estimate

5.2.8 Industry

5.3 Z-Wave

5.3.1 General

5.3.2 Z-Wave Alliance

5.3.3 Benefits

5.3.4 Details

5.3.4.1 General

5.3.4.2 Characteristics

5.3.4.3 G.9959

5.3.5 Advanced Energy Control Framework

5.3.6 Z-Wave and Smart Metering

5.3.7 Selected Vendors

5.3.8 Market Estimate

5.3.8.1 Model

5.3.8.2 Results

6. Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9d1j15

