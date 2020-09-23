Rolesville Veterinary Hospital to Open Second Location

WILSON, N.C., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vets Pets , a North Carolina cooperative network of veterinary hospitals, continues to expand with its second Rolesville Veterinary Hospital location. Rolesville Veterinary Hospital at Forestville Crossing will open its doors in late October at 3111 Leland Drive, Suite 130, in the Forestville Crossing Shopping Center.

Rolesville Veterinary Hospital has served the Rolesville and surrounding communities for almost 12 years. Vets Pets started the original Rolesville Veterinary Hospital in 2008 with Dr. Jennifer Hummel in a small leased space on Main Street in Rolesville. They constructed a new free standing facility in 2014 located at 300 Batten Road in Rolesville. The community love for their pet families and support for the hospital is exceptional, resulting in significant growth. That growth led to the decision to open the second location.

"We are proud to serve such a wonderful community," said Dr. Jennifer Hummel, DVM, Rolesville Veterinary Hospital. "The town and our clients have stood behind us and we can't wait for them to see our new home."

Dr. Shanna Baker will start as the primary veterinarian at the new location. Dr. Baker has worked with the team at the existing location for the past 6 years. She was born and raised in Greenville, NC, where she developed her love of animals. She had multiple pets at an early age and always wanted to be a veterinarian. Dr. Baker obtained a BS degree in Biology from East Carolina University and proceeded to Veterinary School at North Carolina State University, graduating in the class of 1997.

"Drs. Baker, Hummel and the rest of the team embody an unwavering commitment to advancement and work constantly to improve their client experience, medicine, surgery and use of technology," said Steve Thomas, CEO of Vets Pets. "Expanding into a second location is the next step in our progression, and I am excited to see what we can do from here."

For more information about Rolesville Veterinary Hospital, visit: rolesvillepetcare.com. If you'd like to schedule an interview with Steve Thomas or Dr. Hummel, please contact Matt Mumpower by email at [email protected] or by phone at 252.237.1375.

