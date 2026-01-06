Rolf Benirschke Elected Chairman of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Board of Trustees

Former NFL standout and son of pioneering conservationist Dr. Kurt Benirschke takes the helm as the organization's new board chairman

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has announced the election of Rolf Benirschke as the new chairman of its Board of Trustees. Benirschke, who previously served as vice chairman, succeeds Steven S. Simpson, who will continue to serve on the board.

Rolf Benirschke

Benirschke's connection to the organization is deeply rooted as his father, Dr. Kurt Benirschke, was instrumental in establishing San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's conservation research program, laying the foundation for decades of scientific innovation. Rolf worked in the research lab at the zoo while he was in college and later created Kicks for Critters, a fundraising and awareness platform for the zoo and endangered species when playing in the NFL for the San Diego Chargers. He also started the Celebration for the Critters, a fundraising event that continues still today as the Food Wine and Brew Celebration.

"I am honored and very humbled to step into the role of chairman and help continue Dad's legacy of applying science and innovation to conservation and wildlife protection," said Rolf Benirschke. "San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has played a huge role in my life, and I am excited to be a part of this amazing team that continues to advance its mission of conservation."

In addition to his family's legacy, Benirschke has made significant contributions to the San Diego community and beyond. He is widely recognized for his 10-year career as a record-setting placekicker for the San Diego Chargers, earning numerous awards including the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, the NFL's highest honor. After retiring from the NFL, he became a sought-after keynote speaker, wrote four books, started the Legacy Golf Invitational now in its 26th year, and built a patient engagement firm. He also helped fund several startup biotech companies that make products for patients who suffer from inflammatory bowel disease, an illness he endured during his early years in the NFL and continues to sit on several biotech boards.

"Rolf's heart and deep connection to our Alliance's history and to the San Diego community, makes him the perfect person to fill this role. With his long history and deep connection to SDZWA, his lifelong passion for wildlife, and his years of trusted leadership, it is our privilege to welcome Rolf Benirschke to the chairman role," said Shawn Dixon, President and Chief Executive Officer for San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

In his role as chairman, Benirschke will lead the board in advancing strategic priorities and supporting the San Diego Zoo, the Safari Park, and the Alliance's eight global conservation hubs, anchoring conservation work in key regions like the African Forest, Amazonia, Asia, Australian Forest, Oceans, Pacific Islands, Savanna, and Southwest.

