Rolf-Dieter Naske of Metavista3D Recognised by Business Worldwide Magazine for Breakthrough Leadership in Holographic and Display Technology

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolf-Dieter Naske, Chief Technology Officer of Metavista3D Inc. in Canada and the subsidiary psHolix AG in Switzerland, has been named "CTO of the Year – Global Breakthrough in Holographic & Display Technology", recognising his pioneering work in autostereoscopic 3D vision systems that are redefining automotive safety and the future of display technology worldwide.

The accolade forms part of Business Worldwide Magazine's 2025 Global Corporate Excellence Awards announced earlier this year, which recognise companies and visionary leaders whose commitment to innovation, ethical leadership and exceptional performance is shaping the future of global business. Spanning categories such as Business Innovation, Digital Transformation, Sustainability, Financial Excellence and Customer Experience, the awards celebrate organisations setting new benchmarks through breakthrough technologies and forward-thinking strategies.

Dr Naske is the original founder of psHolix AG, now a European subsidiary of Metavista3D Inc., following its acquisition in 2024. A mathematician, computer scientist and artificial intelligence pioneer, he has dedicated his career to solving one of the most complex challenges in visual technology: enabling truly natural 3D perception without eye strain, head tracking or wearable devices.

This expertise has culminated in a world-first holographic, autostereoscopic rearview mirror replacement system designed for next-generation vehicles. As the automotive industry moves rapidly towards digital cockpits and autonomous systems, conventional camera-monitor solutions have struggled to replicate the depth perception, spatial awareness and reliability of physical mirrors. Regulatory bodies such as the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Germany's Federal Highway Research Institute (BASt) continue to highlight these shortcomings.

Metavista3D's solution addresses these concerns directly. Instead of displaying a flat image, the system delivers true spatial depth using a combination of a stereo camera, real-time processing and a Super-Multiview (SMV) autostereoscopic display. Thousands of perspectives are generated simultaneously, allowing drivers to perceive distance and motion naturally as they move their head — without glasses or tracking.

Crucially, the technology eliminates the vergence-accommodation conflict, a common cause of fatigue and eye strain in 3D systems. Independent academic research has shown that pupil behaviour when viewing Super-Multiview displays closely mirrors natural object viewing. Through patented processing techniques, this is achieved using memory requirements low enough for real-world commercial deployment.

Beyond automotive applications, the technology forms a future-proof platform for universal 3D displays, with potential use across healthcare, aerospace, engineering, control rooms, video conferencing, gaming and digital signage. Fully backwards-compatible with standard 2D content, the system is designed for seamless integration via a chip embedded directly into display controller boards.

Commenting on the award, Dr Naske said: "If 3D technology does not respect how the human visual system truly works, it will never be safe or comfortable. This recognition reflects decades of research focused on one goal: natural vision."

With core technology developed and protected by around 20 global patents, Metavista3D Inc. is now actively seeking strategic partners to industrialise and deploy the technology at scale.

Further information can be found at https://metavista3d.com.

Details about the Business Worldwide Global Corporate Excellence Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/2025-global-corporate-excellence-awards-winners/

