Yannis Ailianos of Swiss Fibertec AG Named CEO of the Year - Aerospace & Advanced Manufacturing, Europe by Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yannis Ailianos, CEO and majority shareholder of Swiss Fibertec AG, has been named "CEO of the Year – Aerospace & Advanced Manufacturing | Europe" in the 2026 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards, recognising his leadership in one of Europe's most specialised carbon fiber composite manufacturing companies.

The awards celebrate outstanding C-level executives whose leadership and strategic vision drive meaningful impact across global industries. Unlike many other business awards, which focus on the overall success of companies, here the spotlight is on the visionary individuals who lead them. The aim is to celebrate their outstanding achievements whilst inspiring other leaders around the globe.

Swiss Fibertec AG (SFT) is a Switzerland-based advanced manufacturing company specialising in high-performance carbon fiber composites for a great variety of demanding sectors such as motorsport, aerospace, aviation, space, defence, medical technology, and luxury applications. These industries operate in environments where precision, reliability, and performance are critical.

Under Ailianos' leadership, the company has diversified its fields of applications and strengthened its strategic focus, operational structure, and market positioning. Drawing on extensive experience in aerospace and defence, he has guided Swiss Fibertec toward high-value, technically complex markets where engineering excellence is essential.

Rather than acting solely as a manufacturer, Swiss Fibertec operates as an engineering partner, supporting clients from early-stage design through to production. This integrated approach enables the development of bespoke composite solutions tailored to extreme operating conditions, where performance margins are narrow and failure is not an option.

Uncompromising quality remains central to the company's identity. Operating under EN9100-certified processes aligned with aerospace and defence standards, Swiss Fibertec maintains rigorous control across materials, production, supply chain and validation. Its guiding principle, "quality as we breathe," reflects a company-wide commitment to precision and consistency.

A key element of SFT's evolution has been the integration of traditional carbon fiber manufacturing with additive polymer technologies. This combined capability enhances design flexibility, accelerates development cycles, and supports innovation across emerging industries such as advanced mobility, space systems, and medical applications.

Ailianos has also emphasised disciplined, value-driven growth, prioritising technical capability and long-term performance over volume expansion. This approach has strengthened the company's resilience while preserving its reputation for precision engineering.

Swiss Fibertec's roots in motorsport continue to influence its culture, embedding a mindset focused on speed, accountability, and performance under pressure. Combined with aerospace-grade discipline, this enables the company to operate effectively in fast-paced, high-stakes environments.

Looking ahead, Swiss Fibertec aims to expand its presence across Switzerland and Europe as demand for lightweight, high-performance materials continues to grow across advanced industries.

Swiss Fibertec AG continues to demonstrate how precision engineering and focused leadership can create lasting impact in global high-performance industries. To find out more, visit https://swiss-fibertec.com/.

Further information on the 2026 CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/

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Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

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SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine