Roll1ng Thund3rz launches WEB3WAR - a blockchain-secured first-person shooter

LONDON, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roll1ng Thund3rz Pte. Ltd ., an integrated entertainment company building next-generation games using Web3 and blockchain technologies, has today officially launched WEB3WAR , a free-to-play first-person shooter secured by the Zilliqa blockchain. WEB3WAR is the first game to be released by Roll1ng Thund3rz, which was spun-out as a standalone business from Zilliqa in February.

The multiplayer-exclusive title introduces several vanguard blockchain-powered and Web3 features, including true in-game item ownership through the use of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) – enabling players to purchase, trade and sell these assets on the blockchain. WEB3WAR will also pioneer the use of Skill2Earn - an in-house developed system that rewards skilful gameplay and winning players with blockchain-based tokens – that will launch in tandem with the game's first season later this year.

Alongside today's launch of WEB3WAR is the first full-featured release of the FUS1ON Gaming Hub - a standalone launcher for Web3 games that facilitates their unique blockchain-powered features. Included in the FUS1ON Gaming Hub is MARK3T – an NFT marketplace for the purchase and sale of in-game items, as well as a native wallet for ZIL tokens with an in-built fiat on-ramp powered by Ramp .

WEB3WAR has been built with a player-centric approach to development and operates with a season-based model that will progressively add new features and content. Today's release marks the official start of the pre-season period, with five ultra-high-definition maps (Canyon, Police Station, Skyscraper, Storage, Suburbs) available for play, alongside a further eight maps that were initially introduced during the game's open beta testing period.

During the pre-season, players will have the opportunity to earn double XP points towards both the profile and weapon progression systems, as well as unlock an exclusive cosmetic character model skin. Players will also have the opportunity to acquire exclusive Founders Edition cosmetic weapon skins – minted as NFTs on the Zilliqa blockchain - which are now available for purchase for a limited time from MARK3T within the FUS1ON Gaming Hub.

For more information about WEB3WAR and to download the FUS1ON Gaming Hub, visit w3w.game .

Speaking on today's launch, Roll1ng Thund3rz co-founder and CTO Valentin Cobelea, said:

"The official launch of WEB3WAR represents the culmination of more than a year of hard work by the teams at Roll1ng Thund3rz and Zilliqa. Throughout the development period, we have spearheaded the creation of all-new technologies and innovated never before seen concepts to build a product that truly showcases the impact that blockchain will have on the next generation of games. We're excited for players to get their first taste of the future of gaming with today's release and prepare themselves for the start of Season 1 later this year."

Also commenting, Zilliqa CEO Matt Dyer, said:

"Today's release of WEB3WAR is a significant achievement for both Zilliqa and Roll1ng Thund3rz. Getting to this stage has been a major undertaking, but one that we are confident will be worthwhile - evidenced by our decision to spin-out Roll1ng Thund3rz as its own entity so that it could truly innovate and flourish in this still nascent arena. Gaming is an industry that is ripe for disruption and blockchain offers transformative potential that can take it firmly into the next generation. With WEB3WAR now live, we're thrilled to begin demonstrating just what is possible with Web3 technologies in this space and look forward to giving players their first taste of what the future holds."

About Roll1ng Thund3rz

Roll1ng Thund3rz (RTz) is an integrated entertainment company spun-out from Zilliqa in 2023, building products for gamers, by gamers, using Web3 and blockchain technologies. With a focus on creating quality games and engaging experiences, Roll1ng Thund3rz is dedicated to advancing gaming by leveraging vanguard technologies to shape the future of the industry. The company's philosophy is centred around putting the fun in gaming first and foremost - a mantra evident in the software, hardware and infrastructure solutions it develops.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a high-performance, secure, scalable and low-fee layer-1 blockchain built to support a decentralised future. The Zilliqa blockchain provides the platform for a growing array of Web3 applications and services across a range of industry verticals, from gaming and finance to advertising and the metaverse.

SOURCE Roll1ng Thund3rz Pte. Ltd