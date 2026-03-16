SafeRack Launches the GXm, the World's First Modular Gangway.

ANDREWS, S.C., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeRack, a SixAxis company and global leader in industrial fall protection and bulk loading safety equipment, announces the GXm Modular Gangway. Building on the success of its flagship G4 and GX models — the world's best-selling gangways.

The new GXm's bolt-on, modular design is smarter, stronger and more robust to reduce downtime, simplify upgrades and create a safer, more productive loading environment.

GXm: World's first modular gangway from SafeRack delivers 1-week install, easy upgrades, & safer, more robust loading. Post this SafeRack's all new GXm Modular Gangway

The GXm redefines reliability and adaptability with bolt-on components like a convertible top rail, multiple safety cage options for all loading types, and a completely redesigned, simplified powered system (120V electric or pneumatic) featuring easy one-touch operation and manual override operation in the event of power loss. Capable of operating in extreme cold temperatures, this next-gen platform replaces legacy G4 and GX models, delivering faster deployment — from order to installation in as little as a week, in contrast to months for other gangway systems. The new GXm's ergonomic design provides reduced operator strain, and OSHA-compliant safety for truck and railcar access and bulk loading operations across many industries, such as petroleum and bulk chemical loading, food and beverage ingredients, and cement and aggregates, just to name a few.

Jack Murphy, President of SafeRack, states, "GXm addresses real-world feedback on maintenance and flexibility and speed to installation. Its modular build ensures longer equipment life, easy maintenance, fewer injuries, and increased uptime and productivity — getting workers home safe.

Made in the USA — the GXm supports a wide range of cages for truck and rail and retrofits from sprung to powered systems on-site. "With a reduction in welds and a redesigned power system, the GXm demands less upkeep over its extended lifespan," adds Murphy.

About SafeRack

Since 2003, SafeRack has equipped Fortune 500 leaders with award-winning access solutions for truck, rail, marine, aviation, and aerospace. Regional Area Managers provide complimentary on-site assessments to optimize GXm for compliance and efficiency.

SOURCE SixAxis LLC