Rollbar Announces First Error Monitoring Solution For Salesforce Apex Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollbar, provider of real-time error monitoring Software as a Service, announced today the first error monitoring solution for Salesforce's Apex platform. Rollbar's automatic error detection and analysis solution empowers Salesforce customers and partners using its Apex platform with customizable tools and filters that greatly reduce the time it takes to detect and fix errors in code. There are currently more than four million developers on the Salesforce platform and thousands of ISVs that have built apps on Apex.

Apex is a strongly typed, object-oriented programming language that allows developers to execute flow and transaction control statements on Salesforce servers in conjunction with calls to the API. Using syntax that looks like Java and acts like database stored procedures, Apex enables developers to add business logic to most system events, including button clicks, related record updates and Visualforce pages.

"The idea to develop a Rollbar solution for Apex was really driven by our customers, who are increasingly utilizing this robust platform to develop a wide variety of applications," said Francesco Crippa, VP of engineering at Rollbar. "Salesforce developers can now monitor Apex applications they've created in real-time and see if anything is broken, where it's broken, does it matter, and how to fix it, which saves time and human resources and gets applications to the market sooner."

Whether developing apps internally to extend the functionality of Salesforce or building apps for sale on the Apex app exchange, Rollbar makes developers' lives so much easier. Salesforce developers can see all the errors that matter in one consolidated view, which means no more digging through emails or logs to find unhandled exceptions. And with filters and rules such as error severity, developers can focus their time on the things that really matter - iterating faster and developing applications faster.

Rollbar for Apex can be purchased at: https://rollbar.com/pricing/

For more information go to: https://rollbar.com/error-tracking/apex/

About Rollbar

Rollbar helps developers deploy better software, faster, with solutions that identify, prioritize and resolve coding errors. Rollbar works alongside a development team's existing tool chain to give greater coverage and insights into broken code, across the development lifecycle. Already in use at several thousand organizations, including Salesforce, Twilio, One Medical, Uber, Instacart, Twitch, Kayak and Lyft. Rollbar has won accolades for its ability to accelerate release cycles, reduce costs and improve software quality. Learn more at https://rollbar.com/ or follow us @Rollbar.

