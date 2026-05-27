ROLLER Partners with Adyen to Empower Over 3,000 Venues with Fast, Embedded Financing through Capital

US$1 million in business loans disbursed within the first week of deployment.

AMSTERDAM, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announced that ROLLER, the leading all-in-one venue management platform for the leisure and attractions industry, has successfully launched ROLLER Capital with Adyen. The integration allows ROLLER to provide its users with fast, flexible business financing directly within its platform, using Capital, Adyen's embedded finance offering.

Photo courtesy of ROLLER

The partnership has already seen US$1 million in business loans provisioned during the initial rollout to a select group of customers. This launch enables ROLLER customers – ranging from trampoline parks, family entertainment centers and cultural attractions – to access much-needed financing to invest in upgrades, staff, and inventory without the traditional hurdles of legacy banking. ROLLER first adopted Adyen for Platforms in 2021.

Designed for venues operators who require quick access to working capital, the new offering delivers funding when it's needed most. Key benefits for ROLLER customers include:

Quick access to funds: Venues can view pre-approved offers and request financing in seconds, with funding accessible as soon as the next business day. Payout to external banks typically takes minutes.

Venues can view pre-approved offers and request financing in seconds, with funding accessible as soon as the next business day. Payout to external banks typically takes minutes. Simple process, flexible amounts: Business loan offers range from US$500 to US$100,000 (in supported currencies), pre-approved based on sales performance, eliminating the need for lengthy applications or paperwork.

Business loan offers range from US$500 to US$100,000 (in supported currencies), pre-approved based on sales performance, eliminating the need for lengthy applications or paperwork. Transparent and flexible repayment: Repayment is automatically adjusted as a fixed percentage (ranging from 1% to 15%) of daily sales, meaning venues repay more when they earn more and less when they make less. The loan term is up to nine months, and no early repayments penalties and no late fees.

"We applied on Monday morning and it was immediately accepted – we could already see how much we were approved for. The funds were in our account by Thursday. It was a super quick and easy process," said Elena Kaljian, Co-owner of Art Play Cafe, an indoor play center based in Petaluma, California.

ROLLER Capital is now live for all ROLLER customers in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and Ireland, with Finland, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden to follow, marking a rapid expansion of embedded financial services across the leisure and attractions sector. The global launch coincides with ROLLER's mid-year Product Launch, where the company is showcasing its latest innovations and meeting with venue operators across key markets. The addition of Adyen Capital to the ROLLER ecosystem reinforces ROLLER's position as a market-leading solution that manages everything from ticketing and point-of-sale to embedded capital financing.

"Our venue operators run capital-intensive businesses with sharp seasonal peaks – a trampoline park preparing for school holidays, a family entertainment center investing in upgrades ahead of the holidays. Adyen Capital lets us put working capital in their hands in hours, not weeks, directly inside the platform they already use every day. We've issued over US$1 million in business loans across a small pilot in the U.S. – proof that this is solving a real, urgent problem for our customers." said Chris Rich, VP of Financial Services at ROLLER

"Platforms like ROLLER are at the heart of a venue's operations. By embedding financial services like ROLLER Capital, they are providing massive value to operators at a clear point of need," said Roelant Prins, Chief Commercial Officer at Adyen. "We are thrilled to support ROLLER as they expand this offering globally, helping leisure businesses thrive through simplified access to funding."

ABOUT ADYEN

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payment capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with brands including H&M, Uber, eBay, and Meta. The cooperation with ROLLER as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

Adyen Capital is provided by Adyen Australia Pty Limited ABN 55 162 682 411. Adyen Capital is offered exclusively for business purposes and not for any personal, domestic or household use. Minimum qualifications and eligibility may change from time to time. Adyen reserves the right to withhold Adyen Capital from users who do not meet minimum qualifications. Please see full terms and conditions.

ABOUT ROLLER

ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for modern attractions, purpose-built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. The company's all-in-one platform simplifies its customers' business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue.

ROLLER's comprehensive solution includes: Online Checkout & Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, Memberships, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, Guest Surveys, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988363/ROLLER_x_Adyen.jpg