Roller Rabbit and Mackage Redefine Winter Dressing with Limited-Edition Collaboration

Roller Rabbit enters the luxury space, elevating the brand's signature joyful patterns through Mackage's sophisticated style.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RollerRabbit, the cult lifestyle and sleepwear brand, is thrilled to announce its latest collaboration with luxury labelMackage. The Roller Rabbit x Mackage collection fuses Roller Rabbit's playful classic prints with Mackage's innovative designs to create pieces for the entire family, built for unparalleled warmth, softness, and timeless style that extends beyond the winter season.

Mackage x Roller Rabbit Limited-Edition Collaboration

At its core, the collaboration includes three exclusive prints translated across various silhouettes: Quilted Hearts, Mackage Monkey Black, and Mackage Monkey Pink, each reimagined across a mix of cold-weather essentials. The collection ranges from reversible puffer jackets to wool baseball caps, varsity bombers, and Roller Rabbit's iconic loungewear.

"We are truly excited to finally share this partnership that merges Roller Rabbit's joyful DNA with Mackage's mastery of outerwear," said Ed Bertouch, CEO of Roller Rabbit. "Our audience loves the idea of the Roller Rabbit vibrant prints meeting everyday and seasonal function, and Mackage is the ultimate partner to bring our whimsical sensibility into a colder-weather wardrobe with a hint of sophistication".

"What makes this collaboration truly distinctive is the natural harmony between our two brands. Mackage's dedication to craftsmanship and function effortlessly blends with Roller Rabbit's playful and relaxed energy, resulting in a collection that is fun and refreshingly unique," stated Tanya Golesic, CEO of Mackage.

The 23-piece collection includes all three exclusive prints in pajamas, accessories, outerwear, snowsuits, and hats for adults and children, ranging in sizes from 0-3M to 14 for infants and kids, along with XXS to 2XL for adults. Prices range from $38 - $950. The collection is shoppable today, October 16th, starting at 12:00 PM ET atMackage.com andRollerRabbit.com, and also available at select Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus locations across the US and Canada, or online at either retailer.

About Roller Rabbit

Roller Rabbit's story is fueled by curiosity and one that finds inspiration in global travel. Best recognized for its vibrant plays on pattern and whimsical motifs, the brand thrives on togetherness and a passion for imperfect fun. The Roller Rabbit story began in India with a piece of discarded fabric. More than a piece of hand-block printed cotton, this fabric told the tale of a magical rabbit and its quest for joy. With a mission to outfit vibrant lives through clothing, accessories, and home decor, Roller Rabbit has cultivated a large following of sleepwear enthusiasts. Founded in 2003, Roller Rabbit's victory is anchored in the rich craftsmanship and charming prints its catalog includes. With a collection that can adorn your bed and brunch wardrobes and embellish your home top to bottom, the Roller Rabbit lifestyle is about making every moment extraordinarily bright. The Roller Rabbit family loves a matching moment and memorable delight. From grandma to baby, there's something special for everyone. In its nearly 22 years of business, Roller Rabbit has become a global household name. With 13 U.S. storefronts and growing, and a worldwide e-commerce following, Roller Rabbit has excelled in the sleepwear market. From admired fashion/lifestyle partners such as LoveShackFancy to key travel players like Stoney Clover Lane, collaborations have only strengthened the brand's ties to its family-oriented community.

About Mackage

Founded in 1999 in Montreal, MACKAGE has evolved from its Canadian roots into a global force redefining the lifestyle luxury space. Built on the belief that function should never compromise style, the brand's guiding ethos—Aesthetics That Protect—continues to shape a new language of modern luxury: one that balances elemental performance with elevated design. Today, under the leadership of CEO Tanya Golesic, and SVP of Design Ludwig Heissmeyer, MACKAGE has transcended outerwear to become a fully realized lifestyle brand. With a sharp focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and a deeply considered design approach, the brand is defining new codes of urban sophistication—versatile, directional, and built to endure.

Media Contacts Roller Rabbit:

Salt + Ruttner Communications | [email protected]

Mackage:

Mackage | [email protected]

Nike Communications | [email protected]

SOURCE Mackage