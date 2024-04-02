Rollick Accelerates Expansion into the Commercial/Industrial Industry

Company Announces the Hire of Kevin Sabourin as Head of Sales Commercial/Industrial

AUSTIN, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick, the leading provider of marketing technology solutions for the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries, announced today its official expansion into the Commercial/Industrial industry. The move comes after 5 brands in these sectors – ASV, Fontaine Trailer, Giant, Kioti, and MAXX-D – implemented the company's flagship product, Aimbase, in 2023 to enhance their lead management, marketing automation, and customer experience measurement capabilities. These brands join Toyota Material Handling and Yanmar as the first batch of Commercial/Industrial companies in Rollick's client portfolio.

Coinciding with the move, Rollick is excited to announce the addition of Kevin Sabourin as Head of Sales Commercial/Industrial. With over 30 years of sales experience across various sectors including Construction Products, Golf, Grounds, Landscape, Rental, Bio-waste, Recycling and Equipment Fleet Management, Kevin's industry acumen and experience give the company a deep relationship and knowledge base to build from.

Rollick, Inc. announces the hire of Kevin Sabourin as Head of Sales Commercial/Industrial Post this

Since its founding in 2017, Rollick has emerged as a leading marketing technology solution provider within the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries. Leveraging a comprehensive suite of customer acquisition, digital shopping, lead management, and customer relationship measurement solutions, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for 140 manufacturers, over 3,000 dealers, and some of the leading finance and insurance providers. Amidst this success, Rollick began seeing increasing Commercial and Industrial sector companies interested in utilizing its services. While Aimbase and its ancillary product offerings meet the industry's needs, the company is committed to making further investments in its product suite to attract more customers in these areas. The targeted verticals include Outdoor Power Equipment, Concrete and Construction, General Rental, Industrial, Home Construction, HVAC, and more.

"With Rollick's proven track record in delivering seamless customer experiences and driving business success, the synergy between Kevin's expertise and our capabilities promises a compelling value proposition for commercial and industrial stakeholders," said Jeff Coffman, Rollick's SVP of Enterprise Solutions. "Kevin's proficiency in navigating complex sales landscapes and deploying SaaS solutions underscores his capability to drive growth and help Rollick capture these new markets effectively. We are very excited to have him on board."

About Rollick

Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, finance, and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. To schedule a demo, visit us here.

SOURCE Rollick, Inc.