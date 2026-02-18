Rollick Introduces New AI Assistant Designed to Engage Shoppers and Convert Conversations into Action

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick, Inc., a leading provider of digital retailing and customer engagement solutions for the outdoor recreation industries, announced today the introduction of the Rollick AI Assistant. Designed to help OEMs engage shoppers more effectively online using conversational AI functionality, the solution's primary objective is to turn real-time conversations into meaningful action.

Compliant with Rollick and client AI governance policies, the Rollick AI Assistant will be embedded directly on OEM websites, enabling shoppers to explore products, ask questions, and search local dealer inventory through natural, real-time conversation. When appropriate, conversations will be handed off to OEM Brand Advisors and dealer sales reps as leads or notifications, complete with full chat history to provide valuable context. The AI Assistant will also naturally integrate with Rollick's digital retailing tool, RollickEngage, and begin pre-qualify for financing based on their stage of the process.

As shopper expectations for fast, personalized digital experiences continue to rise, many OEM websites struggle to keep pace, particularly when it comes to answering detailed product questions, guiding shoppers through complex purchase decisions, surfacing available dealer inventory and capturing intent before engagement is lost. Rollick's AI Assistant addresses these challenges by helping OEMs engage shoppers earlier and more effectively in the buying process. When packaged with Dealer Inventory and Digital Retailing solutions, OEMs can transform their website into a selling engine.

"OEMs are under increasing pressure to deliver digital experiences that simplify the process of finding the perfect vehicle" said Pete Eppele, CPO at Rollick. "The Rollick AI Assistant is being designed to help brands better support shoppers online, while ensuring OEMs and dealers receive more informed, higher-intent opportunities."

Unlike generic chatbots trained on public data, the Rollick AI Assistant is powered by Rollick's proprietary first-party intelligence, including years of real OEM-to-consumer interactions and post-purchase ownership insights across powersports, RV, marine and industrial equipment brands. Built specifically for the complexities of OEM-led, dealer-distributed sales models, the Assistant is fully configurable to each brand's voice, product rules and compliance standards. This enables manufacturers to maintain control of the shopper experience while leveraging conversational AI to guide product discovery, deliver informed responses, and generate higher-quality, sales-ready opportunities for their dealer networks.

The initial launch will focus on ensuring the Rollick AI Assistant is appropriately tuned for each participating OEM client to support product discovery and shopper engagement. Rollick will also work closely with select OEM partners throughout the launch period to ensure AI Assistant-generated leads are picked up by sales reps who are trained to use the conversation data to make the buying process as efficient as possible. In the future, the functionality will be available for integration into dealer websites as well as Rollick's branded Marketplaces including Sam's Club, U.S. Bank and USAA to enable a consistent shopping experience across all Rollick platforms.

Rollick is a technology company that provides software to manufacturers and dealerships in powersports, RV, marine, and industrial/commercial industries. Utilized by over 150 OEMs and more than 4,000 dealers, Rollick's SaaS solutions encompass enterprise lead management, digital retailing, post-sale customer experience, and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built its outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace, branded for Sam's Club, U.S. Bank, PerkSpot, major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, military members, veterans, and first responders. Rollick was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, TX, backed by several venture investment firms, including Silverton Partners and LiveOak Venture Partners. For more information, visit Rollick.io.

